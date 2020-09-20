[By Gregory Kaputula]

Last Sunday, we discussed government’s responsibilities towards its citizens.

This Sunday we look at citizens’ responsibilities towards nation building and development. What is the role of citizens in as far as nation building and development is concerned in a democratic country like ours?

Apart from enjoying entitlements as citizens, they have responsibilities too. In Zambia, the responsibilities of citizens are enshrined in the Constitution. Article 43 (1) of the Constitution (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016 states that a Zambian citizen shall:

(a) Be patriotic to Zambia and promote its development and good image;

(b) Pay taxes and duties lawfully due and owing to the State;

(c) Protect and conserve the environment and utilise natural resources in a sustainable manner;

(d) Maintain a clean and healthy environment;

(e) Provide national, defence and military service when called upon by the State; and

(f) Co-operate with law enforcement agencies for the maintenance and enforcement of law and order.

(2) A citizen shall endeavour to:

(a) Acquire basic understanding of the Constitution and promote its ideals and objectives;

(b) Register and vote, if eligible, in national and local government elections and referenda;

(c) Develop one’s abilities to the greatest possible extent through acquisition of knowledge, continuous learning and the development of skills;

(d) Foster national unity and live in harmony with others; and

(e) Understand and enhance Zambia’s place in the international community.

This Article in our Constitution must interest every patriotic citizen because it contains interesting provisions. It contains our written responsibilities as citizens. I am sure some Zambians may be seeing the provisions for the first time because very few citizens take time to read the provisions of the Constitution. It is important that we understand our responsibilities as citizens. We ought to understand our role in the development agenda of our country. Remember, in an ideal democratic country, it is citizens that are supposed to govern.

It is every Zambian citizen’s responsibility to be patriotic to Zambia and promote its development and good image. Patriotism refers to a citizen’s unquestionable loyalty to his or her country. It is more than singing the national anthem passionately while standing at attention or wearing national colours at public events.

It is about being what Kenneth Kaunda, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, and Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula were to Zambia. It is about loving your country to a level of being ready to die for its sake. It is about putting the interests of Zambia first no matter the circumstances. It is about sacrificing for mother Zambia. It includes denying yourself certain enjoyments and privileges today so that you can have more in the future and for generations to come. It is about long-term benefits and not short-term benefits. Patriotism is about selflessness.

If you are a Zambian citizen and have been voting for community leaders and political leaders after receiving a K100, after receiving a chitenge material, a T- shirt, salt, and cooking oil then know that you are not a patriotic Zambian citizen. The same goes to those who distribute those materials during political rallies and election time. It is irresponsible for citizens to behave in such a manner and expect nation building and development. This behaviour is about short – term benefits which do not benefit the nation at large.

It is citizens’ responsibilities to take part in civic duties of the country. But citizens have a noble duty to promote good governance and democratic tenets. And this is only attainable and possible when citizens demand a State where there is respect for the rule of law, justice and moral values which lead to the common good for all.

It is the responsibility of every Zambian citizen to endeavour to develop his abilities to the greatest possible extent through acquisition of knowledge, continuous learning and the development of skills. Every citizen must strive to learn to read and write.

Literacy comes with many advantages in the fight against poverty. Literacy improves health of citizens, literacy promotes “lifelong learning” and builds skills, literacy improves the economy and creates jobs, literacy promotes gender equality, literacy promotes democracy and peace, and literacy builds self-esteem and overall quality of life.

As Zambian citizens, we must always bear in mind that there is no society that has ever developed with an illiterate citizenry. Being able to read and write has an intrinsic value for citizens’ participation in national matters. It is a catalyst for further development; it encourages a sense of responsibility; guarantees that citizens will be involved in decision making; ensures that things are done the right way; there is use of valuable indigenous knowledge; and frees citizens from dependence on others’ skills.

As citizens, we have a moral responsibility towards the environment simply because we share the earth with many other creatures and so, they also have certain rights and some share in those resources. It is therefore our responsibility as citizens to ensure that we protect and conserve the environment and utilise natural resources in a sustainable manner while maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

As citizens, we must always pay special attention to the safety and quality of water we consume. We must ensure that we have access to safe toilets to avoid exposure to excreta bacterial infections which may result into a public health crisis. The right to a safe, healthy and ecologically-balanced environment is a human right issue, but everyone must contribute to living in an environment adequate to his or her health and well-being.

Being environmentally friendly and responsible is becoming more and more important, for example, eco-friendly products promote green living that help conserve energy and also prevent air, water and noise pollution. They prove to be boon for the environment and also prevent human health from deterioration. They contribute to improved air quality, climate change, improved water quality, and biodiversity and habitat protection. Let us always promote the use of reusable bags, reusable beverage containers etc. This way, we shall be saving water and electricity.

Zambian citizens are known for their peace and unity at all times. Citizens work freely and happily in any part of the country. Lozis work freely in Bemba land, Bembas work freely in Tonga land, Ngonis work freely in Lamba land and Luvales and Kaondes work freely anywhere as long as it is in Zambia. It therefore remains citizens’ core responsibility to continue fostering national unity and living in harmony with others. Anyone propagating politics of “divide and rule” should be disciplined and side-lined using available legal means. Citizens must fight the growing culture of selfishness and greed and the flourishing tribalism. Peace and Unity remain integral pillars for the development of any society. Zambia’s oneness and cohesion are key for spurring national development.

Zambian citizens must ensure there is equal distribution of development and national resources. Citizens have a responsibility to ensure scarce public resources are not wasted on politics and corruption. Citizens have a duty to see to it that public funds are not used for fighting one another politically and creating unnecessary political enemies in the country. Citizens must stand up and ensure that the available meagre resources are not wasted on man – made by-elections, and on buying and corrupting citizens for political survival.

The primary duty of any government is to protect and defend its citizens. But the best defended country is one where every citizen is a warrior and ready to defend his territory, property and life. It remains the duty of citizens to ensure they live in safe and secure communities. It is the responsibility of every Zambian citizen to always co-operate with law enforcement agencies for the maintenance and enforcement of law and order. Citizens have a role to play in ensuring that there is no political violence perpetrated by cadres or law enforcement agencies. Peace must become the order of the day because without peace in our communities, we must forget about any meaningful development.

As citizens, we deserve respect from our leaders. It is our responsibility to demand respect from our servants because we are the bosses. Our mandate as citizens is very clear, let us all play our part and help build our nation.

Until next time, fellow citizens, let us acquire basic understanding of the Constitution of Zambia and promote its ideals and objectives. After all, it is our responsibility as citizens. Let us be responsible citizens.

The author is a development activist and a social commentator. For comments, email: gregory. kaputula@gmail.com