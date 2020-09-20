Has Edgar truly delivered?

In his speech to Parliament Edgar Lungu told the nation that his administration has delivered on the mandate people gave his PF in 2016.
He said, “As a government, we were given the mandate to reduce poverty and create prosperity for our people. We have delivered on that mandate and continue to deliver. We have delivered on infrastructure. We have delivered on social protection. We have delivered in education and health, to mention but a few. And we will continue to deliver.”
We disagree with Edgar’s claim. And as Bob Sichinga has observed, Edgar and his minions have only delivered in their pockets – “Anything that gives them more money in their individual pockets pleases their administration. So, his own officers are corrupt, himself corrupt. So, if that is the measure he’s talking about, then his administration has done well by stealing from the construction sector. Those projects that Mr Sata embarked on, of building hospitals, creating new districts are necessary, but not at the price at which they are being constructed. They’re using them to steal from the poor.”
Indeed, Edgar’s PF has stuck to constructing and rehabilitating roads because there is an economic benefit for them. That is why they can make a road now and destroy it six months later.
Look at their lifestyle! It tells a story outright that they are personally benefitting from infrastructure works.
Recently, Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo foolishly mocked Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s children for not benefitting from their father’s 27 year reign over our Republic. And this is the chap who not too long ago was a pauper. Today he can claim that K2 million is pocket money which people should not question. Where has this wealth suddenly come from?
Look at Edgar himself and rest of his others!
To claim that they have delivered is mocking citizens.
This reminds us of Eduardo Galeano’s observations that, “Poverty is not written in the stars; underdevelopment is not one of God’s mysterious designs. Redemptive years of revolution pass; the ruling classes wait and meanwhile pronounce hellfire anathema on everybody. In a sense the right wing is correct in identifying itself with tranquility and order: it is an order of daily humiliation for the majority, but an order nonetheless; it is a tranquility in which injustice continues to be unjust and hunger to be hungry. If the future turns out to be a Pandora’s box, the conservative has reason to shout, ‘I have been betrayed’.”
It is not right to treat or mock citizens like this. For months our health facilities had no medicines, not even Insulin for diabetic patients. And you claim you have delivered in the health sector!
So, what has Edgar delivered and where?
