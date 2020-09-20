Kapiri police arrest man 64 for raping woman, 24

POLICE in Kapiri Mposhi have arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly raping a 24-year-old epileptic woman.

Central Province commissioner of police Chola Katanga confirmed the incident which he said happened on September 13, 2020 around 12:00 hours.

Katanga identified the suspect as Stephen Bulaya of Matiliyo compound in Kapiri Mposhi.

He said the victim, who has an epileptic condition, reported the matter to police alleging to have been attacked and raped in her house.

He explained that this happened after she finished bathing in a grass-thatched bathroom situated outside her house in Matiliyo Compound.

Katanga said when the victim finished bathing, she entered the house not knowing that the accused was following her behind up to the bedroom where he forcibly grabbed her and had carnal knowledge of her.

“Rape occurred on 13th September 2020 around 12:00 hours at Matilyo Compound where the victim, aged 24 years, reported that she was raped by male Stephen Bulaya aged 64 of the same area arrest made,” said Katanga.

Katanga said the victim sustained pain on her private parts and left hand from the ordeal.

He said the suspect would appear in court soon.