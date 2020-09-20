Lungu shouldn’t waste time on ‘useless’ privatisation inquiry – Kalala

JACK Kalala says President Edgar Lungu should not waste people’s time with a “useless” commission of inquiry over the privatisation programme.

In a statement, Kalala, a former aide of late president Levy Mwanawasa, urged President Lungu to stop lying to Zambians over privatisation programme of the 1990s.

He urged the Head of State not to take citizens for granted.

“President Lungu should stop lying to the people of Zambia. State House is not a bar where one should say anything to entertain people. As a Head of State he should live a life of self-respect, dignity, integrity and self-restraint. He should not take us for granted or fools. He should not think that we do not know what happened during privatisation,” Kalala said. “We all know that it was a government programme executed by the government. If those who were in government are still alive, are not telling him the truth, let him go akabushe (resurrect) president [Frederick] Chiluba and [Michael] Sata to tell him what happened. He should not be wasting our time with a useless commission of inquiry.”

He advised President Lungu to ask the World Bank and IMF who were involved in the privatisation programme.

Kalaba said no one has asked President Lungu to investigate the privatisation process because people know – probably except him – what transpired during the said process.

“He should tell us where he was at the time. I challenge him to tell the nation which people are asking him for investigations into the privitisation of companies owned by the Zambian government,” he said.

Kalaba said Zambians would want to see an inquiry that would investigate how PF leaders and their surrogates have amassed wealth since President Lungu took office.

He insisted that PF leaders and their surrogates should produce their financial statements to account for the wealth they have acquired.

Kalala advised President Lungu to constitute another inquiry to probe the gassing incidents in which over 50 citizens died.

He cautioned President Lungu not to misquote or twist UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over his statement about people ‘sleeping’ during privatisation to suit his agenda.

“We understand the context HH used the ‘sleeping’ terminology. He said ‘how can they accuse me to have sold the country as if they were sleeping’. It was a logical question that he asked,” Kalaba said.

He said President Lungu should not twist Hichilema’s statement to mislead people or justify wicked action he wants to take against the UPND leader.

Kalaba said people were aware that President Lungu was “extremely scared” of Hichilema, hence he wants Bill 10 and has acquired military weapons to use against the people next year.

“Once Bill 10 passes, he is going to keep the ministers in office and once they remain in office…his minister among them the home affairs minister will be able to direct the police to attack the people with the new military equipment he has bought,” he said. “Why can a well-meaning President buy equipment to fight his own people? In South Africa they discarded that equipment that apartheid [regime] used to use against the people and those are ones he went to get in addition to other things. Why should he buy those things when Zambia has been holding elections peacefully since 1964? Why should next year be different?”

Kalala said President Lungu was so scared of Hichilema that he has become very popular everywhere around the country.

“Everywhere HH goes now he finds that people want to try him or anybody else apart from Lungu himself. People gave him [President Lungu] all these years but he has lamentably and horribly failed. The kwacha has moved from K6 to K20 now, inflation is over 16 per cent, the exchange rate is K20 to $1, the price of commodities have gone up,” noted Kalala.” What employment has he created for anyone or our children? They are finishing schools but can’t find jobs because there are no jobs, and he has failed to create jobs. So what achievements has he made in this country for him to deserve another mandate? That’s why Zambians are saying we must change, we must try another person either HH, [Fred] M’membe, [Harry] Kalaba or any other person. They are all Zambians to lead us. So he should wait for 2021 for the people of Zambia to decide; he is so scared and that’s why he is insisting on Bill 10, we know what he wants to do with Bill 10, once Bill 10 is there.”