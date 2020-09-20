PF WON’T GIVE UP POWER…because they know their next stop is prison – Changala

BREBNER Changala has warned opposition parties that the PF will wipe them out if they do not defy what he termed as Mafia tactics.

And Changala has appealed to the international community to take keen interest in the country’s deteriorating political environment.

Meanwhile, Changala has warned of a civil war if President Edgar Lungu and his team do not stop promoting tribalism against the Tonga speaking people.

Changala, a good governance and human rights activist, further warned that the PF would get all opposition leaders arrested for unbailable offences to keep them out of the 2021 elections.

Reflecting on the just ended Mwansabombwe and Lukashya parliamentary by-elections where the PF emerged victorious, Changala said the ruling party would always use violence to win at all cost.

“The opposition have got two serious challenges and roadblocks. The first hurdle is the PF itself using the tactic of violence and intimidation. The second hurdle the opposition is facing is the police who have been indoctrinated by the executive not to give the opposition space to campaign. And if you have seen, all odds are against the PF government,” he said yesterday. “So, the opposition have a mountain to climb. They’re dealing with a sophisticated, criminally minded government and the PF as a party in power. The opposition must see. And I want to repeat, by the time we go to 2021 elections, if people are not killed, people will be in jail facing unbailable offences. If the opposition is not careful, all the opposition leaders by the time we reach 2021 they’ll be in prison facing non-bailable offences because they’ve realised….”

Changala cited the recent arrest of UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka and others who were campaigning in Lukashya as a signal for what the PF would do.

“Look at the way they decimated the Lukashya campaign team! When they realised they were going to lose, they charged the entire campaign management with unbailable offences. In a democratic country, you can’t do that,” Changala said. “In a country where there’s the rule of law, you can’t do that because there was no aggravated robbery there. The tactics that the PF is using are those of a desperate person. PF will not surrender power because they know their next stop is prison; and that they know it. You know, a criminal knows he committed a crime. There’s no lawyer on earth who will serve these guys.”

Changala expressed doubt about the genuineness of the two PF victories.

“There’s no sane human being who can vote for poverty, no sane human being who can vote for suffering; but that is what is happening right now. PF is winning in a manner that is beyond logic. My take and advice to the opposition is that let them take off their fear of the police, let them only fear the law because most of the things that the police are doing are illegal,” Changala said further. “And they must challenge every illegality at every stage. If it means going to court a hundred times, they must go to court. And if the opposition is going to think they’ll win this election, they’ll be caught napping. PF have seen and they have tested that violence works.”

Changala said the ruling party would continue to use police and the law to illegally stop the opposition from mobilising and campaigning.

He said it was up to the opposition to remove fear and defy all odds.

“They have also tested that using the public order Act even where nobody is gathering but where somebody just goes to the market, the police follow and say, but you are not supposed to be here, you didn’t get a permit. The case of HH going to the office in Mpika is a case in point. That policeman, you could see, HH was alone, he was with his people going to a party office, he was stopped, you cannot go to the office,” he said. “And this is becoming a Banana Republic. This is becoming a police State, and they’re using it very effectively. I want to also bring to the attention of the opposition, the violence you are seeing has the blessing of the President, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. That’s why he has not condemned it publicly. If he has condemned it, probably secretly, but publicly he enjoys what the PF thugs are doing.”

And Changala called on the international community to take interest in the country’s politics as the general election approaches.

“I’m appealing to the international community to come on board and save this country; we’re under siege. We’re being attacked from all corners by our own elected leaders. They have bought arms and bullets to come and defend their criminality; typical of the Mafia state,” Changala said. “Now, even if they lose an election, Mumbi Phiri has said it openly and Bowman Lusambo, that we can’t handover power just like that. And the tactics are very, very serious and criminal in nature. But I want to go further, I’m appealing to the international community, I’m appealing to the donor community to take interest before we lose our country outright; we surrender our country into another Congo; before we reduce our country to Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, Changala warned that the current government could plunge the country into civil war because of its hated for Tongas.

“Then the next thing they’re using is a tribal tramp card. You go to a by-election; you do not talk about what you are going to do for the people but telling… ba mwisa aba baleisa (these foreigners who are coming). So, in this country Tongas are foreigners! And let’s now start talking about it, Tongas are foreigners?” Changala wondered. “And I want you to quote me, in this country called Zambia Tongas are foreigners in Northern Province. And the President of the Republic of Zambia who swore to uphold and to protect the Constitution has not condemned that. And if those words were used in Southern Province, it was going to be a campaign message.”

Changala asked President Lungu to allow Tongas to secede and live on their own if he did not want them.

“And the next appeal is, this tribal tag and mantra that is coming from PF against the Tonga people, why don’t you allow the Tongas to govern themselves if that is the case? Let them secede if you don’t want them to be part of you; because the President is the main culprit. This country has never been this divided,” he said. “The next thing we are moving in is civil war. We have Bembas that are in Southern Province, working there, who have settled there. We have Tongas who are in Northern Province working there, who have settled there. We have Lozis who are in Luapula, Lozis who are in Eastern Province, who are in Northern Province, Muchinga. How do they feel to live amongst the people that are being told that those people are not good? I shudder to think where Zambia is heading to.”

Changala, however, expressed hope that the situation would change for the better.

“But I pray that one day all these things will normalise after we remove the cancer, we amputate the cancer; and the cancer here is PF. PF is a cancer that cannot be cured, but must be amputated so that Zambia can survive and live another day. My advice to the opposition is to come together, face the people, start campaigning, for next year, sensitise the people [about] the danger we’re facing,” said Changala. “PF has no message apart from divide and rule, impoverish the people and then feed them on the day of election. Impoverish them for five years, feed them for two days during campaign. And it’s working because an hungry mouth does not choose, but will bow to any bandit or criminal. We are living in a country where there’re no issues being marketed, but trivial and very, very dangerous messages of a tribal nature. So, let’s come together, find a way forward, and the opposition must not rely on the State police; far away from it! The State police is part of PF; they’re accessories to crime.”