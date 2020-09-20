This is no time to relax, declares Chisanga

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

NEWLY elected PF Lukashya member of Parliament George Chisanga says scooping the seat is a clear indication that people want to work with the ruling party in all developmental projects in the area.

Beaming with joy, Chisanga said the people of Lukashya would not be disappointed because he would deliver according to the campaign promises he made about developing the area.

He said the confidence and trust the people had shown in him by not only voting for him but also for the PF, meant that they urgently want developmental projects to start for the benefit of everyone.

“I am so humbled to the people of Lukashya for giving me a rare opportunity to work for them as their representative at the National Assembly and I am on my knees thanking everyone in Lukashya; those who voted for me and those who did not, ” Chisanga, a former Law Association of Zambia president, said.

He said he was not a parliamentarian only for the PF supporters but every resident of Lukashya because once the constituency was developed every one would benefit from the projects.

Chisanga said the victory was not his but for the people of Lukashya who want change by ensuring that, schools, health posts and other social amenities were available in the area.

The lawmaker said this was not the time to relax but to work hard to develop Lukashya.

He said he would be closer to the people by working closely with everyone who has developmental ideologies, which could enhance the living standards of the people.

And campaign manager Brian Mundubile said hard work and teamwork made the PF to win the seat, which was previously in the hands of an independent parliamentarian Mena Mekong, who died in July this year.

Mundubile said the campaign team worked day and night before, during and after the polls.

Mundubile thanked all political parties that took part in the by-election.

Chisanga got 13 431 votes, beating Davies Mulenga of the UPND, who had 2,684 votes.

People’s Alliance for Change candidate Michael Chimponda had 474, United for a Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia’s Samuel Kabungo got 147, while Brown Sinyangwe of Leadership Movement (LM) had 143 and MMD’s Christopher Kabwe was last at 114 votes.