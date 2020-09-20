We’ll assess our performance, strive to do better – HH

DON’T lose hope, opportunities abound and change is coming, says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has thanked the people of Lukashya and Mwansabombwe for voting for Patriotic Front candidates in Thursday by-elections.

He says there is no “luxury of time” for bickering and blame games in the party but for serious examination and correction to move forward.

Reacting to the just-ended Mwansabombwe and Lukashya constituency by-elections where PF emerged victorious in addition to 10 more local government wards out of 12, Hichilema said he would strive to “win big” where the party had lost.

“Fellow citizens, we wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our voters that cast their votes in our favour in yesterday’s [Thursday] by-elections around the country. We sincerely thank them for bestowing us the trust to be their choice among many of our competitors that put up a spirited campaign,” he said. “For those of our citizens that voted for our opponents, we sincerely believe that you will appreciate our message of hope, national unity and economic development in 2021, and vote for us. We will continue talking to you. We also wish to congratulate our candidates for a courageous fight, amidst so many challenges they met along the way. Don’t lose hope, opportunities abound and change is coming.”

The UPND retained only two wards in North-Western and Copperbelt provinces during Thursday’s elections.

Hichilema said the opposition party would assess its performance and strive to do better in the next election.

“An endurance athlete’s most important motivation to compete is to win and to win big, but it also affords them an opportunity to identify areas they need to improve upon for the next race. Where we won, we will strive to win big next time and where we lost, we will assess our performance and strive to do better. There’s no time for bickering and blame games but for serious examination, correction and moving forward, because we don’t have the luxury of time,” he said.

Hichilema congratulated all the political parties for participating in the by-elections, saying the biggest winners and greatest heroes were all the people that participated.

“We now look forward to the 2021 election that must be conducted in a free atmosphere, without any form of intimidation, violence and corruption,” said Hichilema.

The Mwansabombwe and Lukashya seats fell vacant following the deaths of Rodgers Mwewa (PF) and Mwenya Munkonge (independent) respectively in July.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said the victories in the two constituencies show that the people there believe in the PF government’s developmental agenda.

“These by-elections arising from the unfortunate loss of lives of two wonderful souls were also a litmus test for our party’s popularity in Northern and Luapula provinces. That we have won the two seats show that our people in the two regions believe in our developmental agenda,” President Lungu said.

He urged Chisanga and Kampampi not to let the people down.

“Work hard in the remaining few months before the general elections. Don’t disappoint the people. Justify why you won,” President Lungu urged.

He also thanked the people of Kalengwa Mwininyilamba, Mandombe, Kasongo, Lunyiwe, Chibanga, and Mushingashi wards for voting for the PF.

The wards are in North Western, Copperbelt, and Lusaka provinces.

“I am delighted with the ward election results, especially in areas where we have not done well previously. This shows that our transformation agenda is being appreciated by our people,” President Lungu.

According to State House press aide, Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu also congratulated the UPND candidates who won five other ward seats.