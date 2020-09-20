Who should face FIFA?

SO, now contention has shifted to who should attend the long-awaited FIFA meeting to end what one would call selfish self-inflicted football wrangles by the so-called aggrieved stakeholders.

But hey! As much as the story of why we are where we are doesn’t need to be told twice. It’s a worthy reminder that Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka – who are not members of FAZ – took the association to court, prompting FIFA to almost ban Zambia from international competitions and leading up to this much-talked about meeting.

But when the compromise was made – of course with government involvement – to withdraw the court case in order to move on upon a final agreed roadmap with FIFA’s involvement at the end of August, Damiano and his team chose to have the meeting postponed on grounds that they were not ready. This was after Damiano’s lawyers had been demanding that this meeting take place because, according to them, it had prolonged Andrew Kamanga’s stay in office.

Dear readers, it is important to note that after the adoption of the FIFA-consented constitution and the new FAZ electoral roadmap, the FAZ annual general meeting had already started and three provinces had held their elections to choose provincial leaders which would eventually culminate into a gathering to choose the president, the vice-president and a female representative.

FIFA, when calling for that Zoom meeting, clearly indicated the agenda as well as who should attend the meeting; starting with the minister of sport, the National Sports Council of Zambia, FAZ and three representatives from the same aggrieved parties and this is where it gets interesting. The people from the aggrieved parties, who are on record of having sued FAZ are Damiano and Patson, plus another person who we can say had not concluded his disputes with FAZ over elections – because, remember, the dispute is electoral in nature and nothing else and FIFA has noted that.

From the records, former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya’s nomination papers could not be admitted after he failed an integrity test that is demanded of all contestants following his FIFA ban after he was found wanting, two years ago, for obtaining monies from Bin Hamman. Remember that former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platin and several other officials were banned from international football for related scandals that characterised football under Blatter’s reign.

Now, Kalusha appealed his disqualification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) where his matter was conclusively handled and it came to the same outcome: he could not contest FAZ elections because of his previous conviction as per the new FIFA requirements. This means that the presidential candidate who was disqualified from the race for other reasons is Ricky Mamfunda and is the one that should join Damiano and Patson in this FIFA meeting.

But, again, Damiano is still arguing that FIFA has to clarify who should attend the e-meeting. This is strange. The question is, why is Damiano not ready to face FIFA when he is the one that went to court?

Dear readers, Damiano was not a contestant in those FAZ elections but went to court anyway. On whose behalf was he suing the FA? If Damiano was not satisfied with the electoral process and went to court, why can’t he pick the same arguments he presented to court and present them to FIFA?

Instead of skirting around the issue, it’s very important for Damiano and Patson to come out in the open and state who among the disqualified candidates you are acting for than holding the whole nation at ransom. Look, threatening to go back to court in order to incur a FIFA ban would only paint one picture… In my view, it does not make sense to accuse Kamanga of overstaying in office beyond his mandate when it’s your actions that are keeping him in office as per FIFA directive.

It will be important for Damiano and Patson to go into this FIFA meeting with another aggrieved person whose electoral grievances have not been concluded, to tell FIFA how the FAZ electoral process negatively affected you even when you are not a participant. Expecting a normalisation committee to be appointed under the circumstances may be far-fetched because you may need to look to Ghana and find out circumstances that lead to the appointment of such a committee, but who knows?

If you are genuinely aggrieved by the electoral process, you are the ones on record of having sued FAZ and so you must face FIFA…it’s your time to shine Damiano! Show the world that you are made of steel and let football flow!