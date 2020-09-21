11 families evicted from mine houses in Mumbwa

ELEVEN families of Lwili village in chief Shakumbila have been evicted from their homes after getting caught up in a fight over the ownership of a gold mine in Mumbwa.

The Ila and Sala-speaking families of Mumbwa district have been left in the cold following the eviction exercise carried out on the mining houses.

A victim, Raphael Moonga, a former worker of Dunrobin Gold Mine who had lived in the area for more than 20 years, expressed displeasure on Luiri Gold Mine, saying they were not the rightful owner of the house but Bukomo Mining Ltd.

Moonga said Luiri Gold Mine had no legal mandate to evict people from houses that were owned by another company when the said houses had been sold to Bukomo Mining Ltd.

He clarified that mine houses, including offices and other properties, were legally sold to Bukomo Mining Ltd.

Moonga explained that he was a committee chairman of the 33 members that sold the properties to Bukomo Mining Ltd and shared the money as part of their benefits from their previous employers.

“I am one of the former workers, who works for Dunrobin Gold Mine. After our directors left in 2000, without paying us our arrears, we went to court and in 2002 the court ruled in our favour, hence we had to sale part of the properties which were left by the Dunrobin Gold Mine but we realised that the money was not enough. The case continued and our lawyer was Mr Miyazi and we engaged another law firm, Shepande and Company. The lawyer from Shepande and Company was our chief; he was Mr Patrick Chibanda. He is the one who even came to liquidate the properties and sold part of properties to Sable but still the money was not enough. We continue the liquidation with Shepande,” Moonga narrated. “We engaged another lawyer… in 2009 and it instructed the Sheriff to sale all the properties which were left, that is the Rich plant, officers and the housing units and there were four rooms of stores block. Those were the assets which were left and they were sold to Bukomo Mining Limited. The Sheriff came and we had a meeting with Allan Mwanza who is now leading the Luiri group and he even signed the seizure form and handed over on 30th May 2009. And Bukomo became the new owner.”

He narrated that despite the sale, Bukomo Mining Ltd allowed him and others to remain in houses.

Moonga wondered why the chief was allowing illegality to take place in his chiefdom.

He said if chief Shakumbila had issues with Bukomo, he should sit them down than to use people against them.

“The same people who were directly beneficiaries from what was sold, they were left in the houses. All these staying in the houses they got money. These evicted what wrong have they done? Is there any problems to the houses? That is my concern. There will be no development if such situation continues, there will be no development,” said Moonga.

“…If this selective move continues, then there will be a fight and we are ready for that. We will fight so that the chief himself will come and intervene.”

And Bukomo Mining Ltd chief executive officer Brian Chisala sympathised with the victims who are now spending nights in the cold.

He said Bukomo was the rightful owner of the houses and that it had been processing the title so that President Edgar Lungu could go and handover the houses to the sitting tenants.

Chisala said his company was looking for ways on how best families could be kept as they look for a permanent place.

“We just got surprised that on Wednesday there was a court order and the Sheriff of Zambia who were executing it took possession of our mine in Mumbwa. We have a valued mineral processing licence and we have been processing title for these houses with the Ministry of Lands,” he said. “ Some of the properties that we bought through a court order, through the Sheriff some years back from the former employees of Dunrobin, have been possessed by Luiri Gold Mine who have no valued mining licences here. Their licence was cancelled and they are using the employees of Luiri to take over these houses. They have evicted innocent people from these house.”

Bukomo Mining operations manager Calvin Marko said the eviction of the local people by another group from the houses which was owned by his company was an unfortunate move.

“It’s very unfortunate that the same team that sold [properties] is the one that has come out…unfortunately we have individuals who are not even on the director’s list Luiri who are pursuing these things, to bring confusion to this place,” said Marko.