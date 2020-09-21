Chipata stakeholders agree on 5p.c. water tariff adjustment

STAKEHOLDERS in Chipata have proposed a five per cent water tariff upward adjustment to Eastern Water and Sanitation Company.

This is against the company’s proposed upward adjustment of 26 per cent in 2021, 24 per cent in 2022 and 23 per cent in 2023.

The stakeholders made their proposal during the consultative meeting held at Luangwa House in Chipata on Friday.

The stakeholders noted that the proposed 26 per cent upward adjustment was not ideal due to the current economic situation.

One of the customers, Oswald Mphande said the water company should wait for things to stabilise before effecting tariff hikes.

Diana Tonga said this was not the right time to adjust tariffs.

After stakeholders made different suggestions, EWSC public relations officer Moses Nsunge subjected the suggestions to a vote and the majority suggested that the increment should only be by five per cent.

Nsunge said the company was getting proposals from customers across the province before presenting them to the National Water Sanitation Council.

Earlier, Chipata district administrative officer Kapembwa Sikazwe said the utility was owed K7.9 million in unpaid water bills by its customers in Chipata as at August 31, 2020.

Sikazwe urged stakeholders to support the company by paying their water bills.

“I am happy to learn that some of you have continued to consistently pay your bills despite the difficult economic conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the same vein, I wish to register my concern to those customers who have neglected their water bills,” he said.

Sikazwe appealed to the company to attend to the water concerns raised by customer.

But EWSC acting managing director Aaron Mulinda said government had dismantled the larger chunk of its debt.

He said seven months ago government auditors visited the company and scrutinised the debt that government departments owe the company.

Mulinda said government cleared the outstanding debt up to December 2018.

He said government paid the utility K4.7 million and was remaining with about K1.6 million which has not yet been audited.

Mulinda says commercial customers owe the company K1.3 million while domestic customers owe the company about K4.5 million.

During the same meeting stakeholders expressed concern over the encroachments on the company’s land as well as vandalism.