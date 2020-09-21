FAZ PLANS FOR MORE JUNIOR TEAMS

AFTER seeing off the first Under 15 national football team at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Saturday, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said his executive is looking forward to forming an U13 and U11 national teams.

Kamanga, who also thanked parents to the Under 15 boys who left for Egypt en-route to Croatia for the 8-team tournament, said the move would create more opportunities for upcoming footballers.

The junior Chipolopolo arrived in Egypt where they were expected to play Zamalek in an international friendly match in the early hours of Sunday.

The team touched town at Cairo International Airport about 00:52 hours Zambian time on Sunday, and was received by first secretary for political and administration at the Zambian Embassy, John Phiri.

“I hope your journey will be successful and you will also succeed in the tournament. We remain confident that you will do well, so this is just the beginning and it’s the first time we are having an Under 15 national team. We have got plans with the technical bench of creating an Under 13 and Under 11 so that we can continue building opportunities for you the players,” said Kamanga. “As you know, we had 500 players who attended the trials. We picked the final 23 players and for that we would like to thank the parents on behalf of the Football Association of Zambia for allowing their children to travel, particularly under this difficult time of the Covid. So, hats off to the parents for allowing their children to travel. We will continue relying on parents’ support and we hope that some of these players will excel and have an opportunity to be called for future engagements.”

The Chisi Mbewe drilled side has agreed to play a friendly match with Zamalek, subject to the Egyptians’ clearance of COVID-19 protocols.

While in Cairo, the team is also expected to be issued with Visas to Croatia ahead of the eight-nation ‘Vlatko Markovic’ invitational tournament that kicks off on Wednesday this week.