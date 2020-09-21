HPCZ stops Lubuto College illegal course

THE Health Professionals Council of Zambia has halted with immediate effect the illegal offering of environmental health technology programme at Lubuto City College of Health Sciences in Luanshya, Copperbelt Province.

According to a statement from the HPCZ, the training institution had been offering the programme to more than 20 students without certification from it (HPCZ), which has the mandate to recognise and approve health training programmes.

HPCZ registrar and chief executive officer Bwembya Bwalya disclosed that it was not the first time Lubuto City College of Health Sciences was being engaged for breaking the law.

Bwalya, accompanied by HPCZ legal counsel and some of his directors, directed Lubuto City College of Health Sciences to stop offering the programme and take corrective measures.

Bwalya, at a meeting with the training institution which was also attended by two students and their guardians, clarified that should the institution decide to apply to HPCZ for recognition and approval of the programme, all the students currently supposed to go into second year would have to start from the first year.

Lubuto City College of Health Sciences director Michael Mukange admitted that the students were initially being trained in environmental management but were shifted to environmental health technology after alleged correspondence with the University of Zambia (UNZA) to which the institution was affiliated.

Dr Mukange, who was given the option of taking the students to other training institutions offering the same programme legally, said he would follow the HPCZ procedures to have the programme certified, claiming that all his students were under scholarship and could not afford to pay tuition fees at alternative institutions.