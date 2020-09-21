Luapula Hydropower directors deny failing to surrender water permits

LUAPULA Hydro Power Corporation Limited and its two directors Brian Chisala and Katambi Bulawayo have denied allegations by the Water Resources Management Authority that they failed to surrender two water permits.

In this matter, WARMA has lodged a complaint against Luapula Hydro Power Corporation Limited and its two directors in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for failing to surrender water permits contrary to the provisions of section 86 (2) of the Water Resources Management Act No.21 of 2011.

It is alleged that Luapula Hydro Power Corporation Limited being a company incorporated in Zambia and having its registered office at Plot No. 62 Roan Road, Kabulonga-Lusaka, Chisala and Bulawayo being directors in the said company, between August 7 and 27, 2020, in Lusaka, having been served with a Notice to Surrender of Water Permits Numbers 10371 and 10372 failed to surrender the said permits as required by Section 86 of the Water Resources Management Act No.21 of 2017.

And according to a complaint lodged against the directors, WARMA alleged that Luapula Hydro Power Corporation Limited, having been served with the said notice failed to surrender the said permits to the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) within seven days as stipulated in the Notice of Surrender.

“The accused herein contravened the requirements of the Act by failing to Surrender Water Permits numbers 10371 and 10372 within seven days contrary to the provisions of section 86 (2) of the Water Resources Management Act No.21 of 2011,” read the complaint.

Chisala and Bulawayo who represented the company and themselves pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to surrender water permits before magistrate Nthandose Chabala.

The water permits in question are in relation to the Kabwelume and Kundabwika waterfalls where Luapula Hydro power Coporation wants to set up a Hydro power station.

Luapula Hydro power Corporation limited is implementing the said project with the blessings of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, chiefs Mukupa Katandula, Kapena, Mporokoso, Mushota and the Mwata Kazembe, who are shareholders in the company.

The matter comes up on November 6 for commencement of trial.