LUNGU RESPECTS NO ONE…he’s more comfortable in a dictator’s skin – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani says President Edgar Lungu is more natural and comfortable in a dictator’s skin than otherwise.

The former local government minister in Frederick Chiluba’s administration urges Zambians to continue mobilising and campaigning against “this heartless government so that come August 12 next year we boot them out whether they like it or not”.

“Mr Edgar Lungu says he will respect the will of the people in next year’s elections because he is a democrat, really? This statement differs violently from Mr Lungu’s demeanour and actions over the period he has been in charge of nation’s affairs,” he noted. “While he preaches democracy, Mr Lungu practices dictatorship and he is actually more natural and comfortable in a dictator’s skin than otherwise.”

Sejani said a democrat is sensitive to public opinion and respects the law especially the national constitution.

“Mr Lungu does none of the above and we have classic examples to prove our point. First of all, we are all witnesses to how Mr Lungu is shamelessly pushing Bill 10 down our throats inspite of its wide spread rejection by critical sections of our country,” he said. “He will not respect what Zambians are saying and in fact he declares from time to time that Bill 10 will pass whether anyone wants it or not. That is Lungu, the democrat, for you.”

Sejani said President Lungu was forcing the enactment of a bill that has lapsed several times before on the floor of the House, disregarding some House rules in the process.

“Secondly Mr Lungu is manoeuvring to carve out an illegal third term which is against the provisions of the current Constitution which states very clearly and unambiguously that a person who has already been elected twice cannot stand a third time,” he noted. “He is defying all this to the extent of even threatening courts to rule ‘properly’ regarding this issue. No democrat does that. Thirdly, he may be denying saying it this time around, Mr Lungu has said similar things in the past. Some few years ago he boasted that he was President even if we voted against him in 2015 and 2016 and that this will be so even in future. Fourthly, Mr Lungu refused to hand over power to the Speaker [of National Assembly] following the presidential election petition of 2016.”

Sejani also observed that President Lungu’s ministers have taken turns in suggesting that they would not hand over power because it was sweet being there.

“The latest to say this is [Lusaka Province minister] Mr Bowman Lusambo. So who is Mr Lungu trying to fool by this statement of respecting the people’s will as it will be expressed in next year’s elections? All his actions in the past are that of a man not ready to respect the will of the people especially if that will is against his hold onto power,” he said. “He still has to tell us why he is stockpiling military and police equipment. His Minister of Home Affairs (Stephen Kampyongo) recently hinted that the equipment is to deal with Zambians. We want Mr Lungu to come clean on the reasons for this stockpile. Otherwise we will make our own conclusions.”

Sejani said President Lungu had damaged the country politically, socially and economically and “he knows it”.

“He knows that many Zambians want to claim their country back from the lawlessness of his reign. Zambians want a country that has a police which is professional enough as to protect life and property of all citizens and not just PF members only,” he said. “In Mr Lungu’s Zambia PF cadres are the police and they can do anything they want including invading the heavily fortified police headquarters and slap all policemen there and no action will be taken against them…Police will lay red carpet for them and salute them. Senior policemen saluting a PF cadre, I never thought such a day would come but it is here sadly. In the meantime, these same policemen will be busy hunting down opposition officials whose only crime is to try and obey the law requiring them to hold intraparty elections before the national elections.”

Sejani argued that Zambia was no longer a normal country.

“With all this including corruption, high cost of living, the national debt, load shedding and many other ills, how can anyone claim that Zambia is today better than he found it? Another provocative insult to the collective intelligence of the Zambian people,” said Sejani.

Last Thursday, President Lungu said he will respect the will of the people in next year’s elections.

The Head of State said, contrary to the News Diggers article, he has never said he would remain President of the country even if people voted him out. According to the President’s special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe, “The President, instead stated that he is President whether his opponents like it or not, and that if anything happened to him, his constitutional successor is Her Honour the Vice-President, Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina. President Lungu is a democrat who resects the will of the people.”