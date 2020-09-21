Mposha announces intention to contest Munali seat

MIKE Mposha says the pain he gets to see some leaders using Munali Constituency to go to Parliament just for their own benefit and only return to the people during elections is excruciating.

Mposha, a resident of Munali, noted that members of parliaments that have in the past been elected, including the incumbent, have done very little to warrant a non-resident to be elected again.

Mposha announced his intention to contest the Munali seat to provide effective leadership.

“There has been this question which keeps on coming up. Is Mike Mposha contesting the Munali seat next year? I can confirm that I will be contesting the Munali seat. The pain I get to see some of these leaders using Munali to go to Parliament just for their own benefit and they only return to the people during elections is unbearable,” Mposha said.

“As for me, I am an all-round community person who will soon show the benefits of having one of your own to go and lobby for development. Munali will never be the same under my leadership after 2021. I want to provide effective leadership, leadership which will be felt at the grassroots.”

Mposha, a former Lusaka Mayor and diplomat, said once elected, all development projects would be based on effective engagements with the people through all churches.

Mposha urged Munali residents not to be shaken by those trying to change leadership.

He claimed he was the right man to represent the people of Munali in Parliament.

He said those that have so far held the Munali seat have been nothing but a sham with nothing to show.

“Let us all get registered as voters and so that we can vote for our preferred candidate. I am at your service in development of Munali. I love you all,” said Mposha.