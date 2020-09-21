Politics mustn’t be about enriching oneself – Sikalola

SINAZONGWE UPND district chairman Stembridge Sikalola says politics must not be about enriching oneself but serving the people.

In an interview, Sikalola said those offering themselves for service must show commitment and dedication to serve.

“Politics must not be about enriching oneself but serving the people. As a nation we need a dedicated and committed group of citizens if we are to change the country for the better,” he said.

And Sikalola said people of Sinazongwe are pleased with the unity and commitment to development exhibited by their civic leadership.

“Since 1964, this time around in Sinazongwe we have a crop of leaders that have demonstrated their willingness not only to listen to the voices of the people but have also taken development in all wards through their own means,” he said. “The cordial working relationship that exists between the MP Gift Sialubalo and council chairman Alick Muleya is bearing good fruits.”

Sikalola commended the two leaders for their selfless attitude towards serving the people of Sinazongwe district.

“We have seen in some areas MPs and council chairpersons don’t get along and as a result development is retarded but here our leaders have each other’s back because they know that they have one common goal of serving the people and not to compete with each other,” said Sikalola.