Poor electoral governance inimical to Zambia’s democracy

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Electoral governance entails the administration of activities that together make the electoral process.

An electoral process is the method and law for holding an election and outlines the rules and laws that must be followed by all participants in order to produce free and fair elections.

Vantage Point today endeavours to bring to the fore and elucidate some of the issues which, though familiar we are with them, have made elections a perpetual nightmare in this country.

Most of the electoral problems that we have been grappling with for a long time do trace their origins in the activities that lead up to the election: the electoral process. Ironically, we have been paying more attention to the elections, which are a mere culmination of the prior processes.

This has led to a situation where, instead of coming up with curative measures to our problem, we have literally been tinkering around its edges with palliative measures which have yielded the same undesired results at every attempt.

The electoral process is divided into three phases namely the pre-election phase, the actual election and the post-election phase.

Of the three, the pre-election phase is the critical one as it sets the tone for the other two. In almost selfsame manner that it happens, so will they follow.

The pre-election phase comprises many processes that are undertaken to ensure a credible enough election, but for the sake of this article, I will try to restrict discourse to only but few.

To begin with, electoral legislation, like I have already alluded to in my preamble, prescribes how the entire electoral process should be conducted. We have ample electoral legislation embedded in the Electoral Code of Conduct. The only problem we have is that those that wield instruments of power are in the forefront flouting the very law they swore to protect and defend.

The code of conduct has been relegated to just an idea only to exist on a piece of paper, as they will not allow it to see the light of day in its entirety because it would be inimical to their political survival plans. It is for this reason that we see all sorts of vices going on with brazen impunity while those that are tasked to enforce the law look on helplessly.

Allow me to use the issuance of national registration cards as one of the examples of how the electoral code of conduct has fallen prey to the whims and wishes of politicians. The issues surrounding the issuance of NRCs is in the public domain and we have seen unprecedented desperation from those in power to try and augment the number of voters in their strongholds.

As if that is not unfair enough, the ruling party has, through its partner in electoral gymnastics, announced a paltry one month voter registration, much to the genuine concerns from various stakeholders. In its usual annoyingly stubborn style, the ECZ has remained adamant about it.

There has been unrelenting efforts by those in power to restrict the movement of their political opponents using such things as ill-intended statutory instruments and the infamous Zambian public order Act.

What this does is to effectively leave the ruling party to compete against itself by crowding out the political arena and forcing some political parties that cannot stand the heat to join it.

Machinations through the infamous Bill 10 to alter the campaign period from three to one month is another example of how those in power are needlessly trying to predispose this country to another disputed election next year.

Among others, all these concerns are a sure recipe for a disputed election result.

The actual election phase of the process tends to inspire a bit more hope to those who dream of having a really democratic election. On top of stakeholders such as civil society and the church, inter alia, that would be present right from the first phase, this phase attracts another group of stakeholders called international observers. But these are the biggest problem to the electoral process.

From where I stand, most of the elections that have been legitimised by these so called accredited international observers have actually been marred with so many vices that one is left to wonder what aspects they use to validate the invalid.

This leads to a very volatile post-election phase which is characterised by petitions, protests and violence.

For the ‘winner’, they will take comfort in the fact that the international observers will have declared the election free and fair, despite knowing that it is not true.

As for the ‘loser’, they will insist that the entire process or indeed a part of it be declared null and void.

If our democracy is to get out of the diapers that it has been in since it was born three decades ago, stakeholders should pay more attention to the electoral governance part of the electoral process. The quality and outcome of any electoral process is not determined by the election event but the rules and laws that govern how it should be done.

As for the observers, perhaps I for one will only begin to respect their views and see their importance when they begin to do their observation right from the pre-election phase of the electoral process. For now, I largely see them as mere validators of the invalid.

chisangamelvin@yahoo.com