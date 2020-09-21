There’s need to ease freedom fighters’ livelihoods – Kabwe

THE government says it is looking at modalities to include freedom fighters across the country in the relief support programme.

Speaking when he met a group of freedom fighters called Mposamabwe in Mwansabombwe, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit national coordinator Chanda Kabwe said freedom fighters were an important part of society and therefore need to be taken care of.

Kabwe said President Edgar Lungu values the contribution made by freedom fighters in the liberation struggle resulting in the freedom everyone was enjoying today.

He said inasmuch as the government had put freedom fighters on various support programmes, there was need to further engage them on other support platforms in order to ease their livelihoods.

Kabwe however, called on freedom fighters to take a leading role in uniting the country by condemning all tribal talk among the politicians and supporting the government in taking development across the country.

Meanwhile, Mposamabwe Freedom Fighters Group chairperson David Kapungwe said the programme once actualised would help a lot of freedom fighters who were struggling in many parts of the country.

Kapungwe expressed worry on the levels of hatred and differences that has been brought about by politicians.

He said he expects the politics of today to be issue based and not of insults and maiming each other.

Kapungwe said the continued political fights if not controlled may lead to civil unrest in the country, adding that politicians should take the lead in preserving the country’s unity.

Kapungwe called on political parties to promote inclusiveness and work together in bettering the lives of all Zambians and generations to come.