Traditional leaders need to feel loved by govt, says Sinda headman

CHIEFTAINESS Nyanje’s induna Agrippa Banda says traditional leaders need to feel loved by the government they voted for.

In a vote of thanks when Sinda district commissioner Paradious Sakala met all village headmen and chieftainess Nyanje’s indunas, Banda said traditional leaders all work with government of the day, in this case the PF.

He advised the government to make traditional leaders feel loved.

He wondered why some traditional leaders in other chiefdoms cycle PF branded bicycles while in Sinda village headmen and indunas walk long distance without a bicycle from the party in government.

He assured the government that traditional leaders have not worked with the opposition.

“These traditional leaders have not worked with opposition but they work with the government of the day. We work with PF. If it’s PF branded bicycles, we all want to cycle and not to see situations where others cycle and others not. What is the difference between this chiefdom and others where our fellow traditional leaders are seen cycling green bicycles branded PF which is the colour of the party in government?” he wondered.

Banda, who once served as a councillor in Kapoche ward under MMD, reminded the government Eastern Province voted for President Edgar Lungu massively, therefore they want to feel loved.

“President Edgar Lungu was well voted here in eastern province including our chiefdom hence we need to feel loved for what we did,” he added

Banda revealed that officers administering the social cash transfer were demanding a K2 payment from the K180.

He said he found the practice rife in Chikalawa but that he ordered the officers to refund the beneficiaries.

“We shall not allow those in political parties to deprive the rights of the people. There is nothing about a political party, all we expect and know is service delivery. Our aim is to see PF government to continue because it’s what people chose but the same people entrusted by government are stealing from the poor. Look at the matter were K180 social cash transfer beneficiaries are made to pay K2 to officers. For what? They said what government gives them isn’t enough,” said Banda.

Earlier, traditional leaders complained about late delivery of farming inputs and associated confusion.

“We are well told by you from the office about our inputs but what we see here on the ground is not what you say. We don’t get inputs which government says. Things are so confusing and we don’t know who speaks the truth between you and your juniors,” said headman Ciguwa Sayyid Phiri.

District agriculture coordinating officer Henry Mkukumoya agreed that the NRC issue was quite a challenge.

He said last year about 615 farmers had wrong NRCs numbers which were not from the district and that he informed the ministry about it.

Headman Ciboza Bodwin Banda said government neglects headmen in terms of accessing inputs when they receive many people who they need to feed.

He said if traditional leaders were not economically empowered, they would starve more than their subjects.

Sakala said schools should not focus on money but service delivery because COVID-19 affected parents’ the economy.

He said chasing pupils for non-payment of fees was an infringement on government policy.

Sakala said chasing pupils would promote early marriages which government was fighting against.

He encouraged traditional leaders to sensitise their subjects to acquire voters’ cards.

The meeting was attended by more than 300 village headmen and indunas.

Chieftainess Nyanje thanked Sakala for holding the meeting with her subjects.