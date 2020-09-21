UPND prematurely before court over online voter registration – ECZ, State

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia and government have charged that the action by UPND seeking to challenge the electoral body’s decision to conduct online voter registration as a “test run” before it is launched, and the limiting of voter registration to one month, is prematurely before court as the opposition political party has not exhausted administrative channels.

In this matter UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda on behalf of the party has sued ECZ and the Attorney General in the matter seeking a declaration that the decision of the commission to launch and host the online voter registration platform even if as a “test run” on its website eczovr.org and commence their online voter registration on the said platform is sudden and without lawful authority.

The UPND wants the court to quash the decision by ECZ to limit the voter registration exercise to 30 days which is scheduled to commence on October 18, 2020.

The UPND wants a declaration that the prescribed protocols for voter registration on the ECZ website are ultra vires section 8(2) (3), section 15 and section 125 of the electoral process Act number 35 of 2016 as read with regulations 11 and 12 on the Electoral (registration of voters) regulations of 1973 amended by Statutory Instrument number 62 of 2005.

It wants a declaration that ECZ acted unreasonably, irrationally and/or with a hidden ulterior motive at the behest of an invisible hand in announcing the 30 days cut off time for the voter registration scheduled to commence on October 18, 2020.

The party wants a declaration that the decision by ECZ to discard the existing voter register was ultra vires section 7 and section 14 of the electoral process Act number 35 of 2016.

It further wants an order of certiorari to remove into the High Court for purposes of quashing the online voter registration platform on the ECZ portal and the said impugned decision to commence the online voter registration exercise.

The UPND in its application for Judicial review argued that the conducting of online voter registration by the Electoral Commission of Zambia will only favour the Patriotic Front which has allocated huge resources to the issuance of National Registration Cards in its strongholds and disadvantaging other regions which have not received support in the issuance of NRCs.

The party says the decision by the ECZ to get rid of the existing voter register and to commence a new voter registration targeting nine million voters countrywide within one month is illegal.

The UPND argues that the decision to launch and host the online voter registration is illegal as it is not anchored on or authorised by any law.

But ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano, in an affidavit in opposition to originating summons for judicial review, said the electoral body is scheduled to launch the online pre-registration of voters on September 21, 2020.

Nshindano said ECZ is merely conducting what is dubbed as the “Pre-Registration Beta Testing Platform” aimed at sensitising the general public on the procedures to follow for online pre-registration of voters once the same is officially launched.

“Pre-voter registration merely entails the electronic submission of an applicant’s details prior to the actual voter registration and applicants will be required to present themselves before the registration officer to complete their registration process,” Nshindano said. “In the performance of its functions ECZ is guided by the relevant electoral laws which include inter alia the Constitution of Zambia and the electoral process Act. The process of registration of voters is prescribed under the electoral process Act and regulation promulgated under the said Act.”

Nshindano said the registration of voters and the prescription of the reduced dates with regards to the registration of voters and the compilation of the register of voters is prescribed under the electoral process Act, contrary to what is alleged by the UPND.

He said the UPND is prematurely before court as ECZ has not launched the said online pre-voter registration platform.

Nshindano disclosed that there was a similar matter pending hearing before the Constitutional Court under cause number 2020/CCZ/0010 in a petition filed by Chapter One Foundation.

He said UPND’s application for Judicial review seeks to challenge ECZ’s mandate to register voters and compile a register of voters as enshrined under the Constitution and the electoral process Act.

Nshindano denied that ECZ has been unreasonable or irrational as alleged in prescribing a limitation for voter registration adding that the proposed online pre-voter registration mitigates the effects of COVID-19.

“The first respondent is guided by the electoral process Act in carrying out the voter registration exercise and the law provides for a redress mechanism for persons aggrieved with registration process,” said Nshindano.

And principal state advocate in the Attorney General’s office, Sam Mujuda in an affidavit in support of summons for an order to discharge leave said it is trite law for an aggrieved party to invoke administrative channels to air any grievances until they are fully exhausted.

Mujuda said the UPND has not exhausted administrative channels therefore the matter is prematurely before court as no decision warranting proceedings for judicial review has been made.

He said the party has not proved that there is an arguable case fit for further investigation as provided under the rules of judicial review in view of the fact that the process is yet to be implemented.

And in his skeleton arguments, Mujuda said the UPND has failed or neglected to comply with the procedural rules that pertain to judicial review proceedings.

Mujuda argued that ECZ is mandated under section 7 of the electoral process Act no. 35 of 2016 to register voters on a continuous basis which entails the capturing of information, therefore it is premature for UPND to contend at this stage that the process is without legal basis even before it is launched.

“The first respondent has the mandate to compile and maintain a register of voters. Section 13 and 14 of the electoral process Act is instructive. Therefore, apart from the applicant’s assertion that the first respondent intends to create a new voter register, this in itself is contrary to the the law and mandate of the first respondent as provided under the electoral process Act,” Mujuda said.

He prayed that the leave granted to the UPND on September 3, 2020 to commence judicial review proceedings be discharged with costs to ECZ and the state.