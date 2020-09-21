We’re not each other’s enemies – M’membe

DR Fred M’membe calls for preserving human existence and world peace in the face of complexities, dangers and challenges.

Observing the International Day of Peace which falls today, Dr M’membe said peace has been the golden dream of humanity, and the peoples’ aspiration, at every moment in history. “Thousands of nuclear weapons are hanging over humanity’s head,” he noted in a statement on behalf of the Socialist Party politburo issued from Mwika Royal Village, Chinsali. “Preventing the most brutal war that could be unleashed has undoubtedly been the fundamental objective of efforts by religious leaders of churches directed by men such as Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church, and His Holiness Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia.”

The Socialist Party president said to struggle for peace should be the most sacred duty of all human beings, whatever their religion, country of origin, skin colour, advanced or youthful age they may be.

“Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21. The United Nations General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire,” he recalled. “This year, it has been clearer than ever that we are not each other’s enemies. Rather, our common enemy is a tireless virus that threatens our health, security and very way of life. COVID-19 has thrown our world into turmoil and forcibly reminded us that what happens in one part of the planet can impact people everywhere.”

Dr M’membe noted that in March this year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all warring parties to lay down their weapons and focus on the battle against “this unprecedented global pandemic”.

“While the message was intended for armed parties, solidarity and cooperation across borders, sectors and generations are also needed to win this new fight against the worst public health crisis of our time,” he said. “In these difficult times of physical distancing, even though we may not be able to stand next to each other, we can still dream together about a world full of justice, equity and peace.”

This year’s theme for the International Day of Peace is “Shaping Peace Together”.

“Let’s celebrate this day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the pandemic. Let’s stand together against attempts to use the virus to promote discrimination or hatred,” stressed Dr M’membe. “There’s need to preserve human existence and world peace in the face of complexities, dangers and challenges.”