Edgar Lungu says he will respect the will of the people in next year’s elections. He is lying!
How can Edgar respect the will of the people when he is everyday busy trying to manipulate everything to give himself a third term of office?
The will of the Zambian people is a maximum of two terms of office for the President. Can Edgar, or any one, dispute this? Edgar, in total disrespect for this will of the people is trying very hard to manipulate everything, including the Constitution through Bill 10, to give himself a third term of office.
In which way is Bill 10 “the will of the people”?
It’s a moral obligation for Edgar and his minions to respect “the will of the people”.
Respecting the will of the people, there can be no doubt, lies at the heart of any democratic system, which is why the accusation of not doing so is so powerful – and that’s why Edgar is claiming respect for the will of the people.
Democracy has never meant the tyranny of the simple parliamentary majority. Democracy entails an elected government, subject to certain checks and balances. Democracy cannot be used to abolish democracy.
Our vote can be truly useful if it is used not only in electing officials but also in expressing preferences on national issues.
If Edgar had any respect at all for the will of the people he wouldn’t be trying to have Bill 10 passed by parliament in the way he was doing. Only tyrants do that.
Edgar Lungu says he will respect the will of the people in next year’s elections. He is lying!
How can Edgar respect the will of the people when he is everyday busy trying to manipulate everything to give himself a third term of office?
The will of the Zambian people is a maximum of two terms of office for the President. Can Edgar, or any one, dispute this? Edgar, in total disrespect for this will of the people is trying very hard to manipulate everything, including the Constitution through Bill 10, to give himself a third term of office.
In which way is Bill 10 “the will of the people”?
It’s a moral obligation for Edgar and his minions to respect “the will of the people”.
Respecting the will of the people, there can be no doubt, lies at the heart of any democratic system, which is why the accusation of not doing so is so powerful – and that’s why Edgar is claiming respect for the will of the people.
Democracy has never meant the tyranny of the simple parliamentary majority. Democracy entails an elected government, subject to certain checks and balances. Democracy cannot be used to abolish democracy.
Our vote can be truly useful if it is used not only in electing officials but also in expressing preferences on national issues.
If Edgar had any respect at all for the will of the people he wouldn’t be trying to have Bill 10 passed by parliament in the way he was doing. Only tyrants do that.