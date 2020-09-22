ECZ launches online pre-registration platform

ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says people who will register during the online pre-registration period will have exclusive centres where they will collect their voter’s cards once the mobile registration commences in October.

Launching the online pre-registration exercise in Lusaka yesterday, Nshindano said the process was not a final process as users will be subjected to the final stage of the process where there will be physical identification.

“Note that the online pre-registration is not an end-to-end process. This implies that it is not final in itself. Eligible citizens who will commence the pre-registration online process today and days to come will be required to wait for the mobile registration exercise…” he said. “This means that when you go online, you pre-register, you will not get your card immediately. You have to go and present yourself before a registration officer who will issue you with a card and capture your biometrics. You will be identified using the National Registration Card and the applicant’s portrait will be captured and 10 finger prints as well as your signature… all thumb prints will be captured; this is for those who are unable to sign.”

Nshindano said one has to fully complete the pre-online registration process before you visit the registration centre.”

“How do you know that you have completed? The system will be able to tell you and upon completion a notification of a short service message (SMS) will be sent to the applicant’s phone, advising them to visit the nearest designated centre to collect their card,” he said. “Only after receiving the notification should one go to the registration centre to complete the process and obtain the voter’s card. If you don’t receive the notification it implies that your application was incomplete.”

Nshindano said online registration centres would be setup countrywide.

“To quicken the process, designated centres will be set up during the mobile voter registration period, and this will be throughout the country to exclusively attend to those who will successfully pre-register online,” said Nshindano.

Meanwhile, ECZ chairperson justice Esau Chulu said those who might miss the online registration could still register during the mobile registration period.

“The Commission, in its 2018 to 2022 plan, focuses on having an accurate and up-to-date register of voters. Further, one of the sub objectives aims to develop a new register of voters so as to facilitate for the establishment of an accurate and up-to-date register of voters,” he said. “Today the Commission is launching the online pre-registration of voters, this is an unprecedented innovation by the Commission. The Commission successfully conducted the first phase of the beta testing for the online registration platform from the 18th to the 25th of July 2020.”

Justice Chulu said the process had been tested to check its effectiveness.

“The second and final testing phase of the online pre-registration took place from 31st of August to the 7th of September 2020 after incorporating the feedback to the first test. The purpose of testing was to get the feedback from the users on the efficiency and effectiveness of the system,” he explained. “The online pre-registration platform is being officially launched today the 21st of September 2020 and will be available up to the 6th of November, 2020. The online pre-registration will allow eligible citizens to submit most of their details online after which they will be required to physically visit designated registration centres for the purpose of their biometrics before being issued with the voter’s card.”

Justice Chulu said eligible citizens who would be unable to pre-register online would still be catered for during the voter registration period which would start on October 28 and end on November 30, 2020.

“This means that those who will not have access to online pre-registration will still be able to register using the two other registration platforms namely the mobile and static voter registration centre to have all their full details captured and to be issued with a voter’s card,” said justice Chulu. “Those who will not register during this period will not be able to vote during the general election in 2021 and the subsequent elections that may follow. I therefore make this clarion call to eligible citizens who are over 18 years or will turn 18 years on or before 9th May, 2021 to ensure they register as voters during the said period.”

The online voter registration is being conducted for the first time in Zambia and has been received with mixed feelings, and the UPND has taken ECZ to court, questioning the process’ legality.