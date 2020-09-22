Magistrate Simusamba prematurely closes Kambwili case, sets judgment for Oct 12

PRINCIPAL resident magistrate David Simusamba has ceased proceedings in a matter where Chishimba Kambwili is facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer, owing to failure by the latter’s lawyers to conclude defense.

Kambwili’s lawyers could not conclude defense in the matter as earlier directed by the court on grounds that they were engaged before the superior courts.

When the matter came up on Monday, a representative from Mwenye and Mwitwa advocates told magistrate Simusamba that counsel in conduct of the matter, Musa Mwenye, SC was appearing before the Court of Appeal and requested an adjournment.

In response, state advocate Mukuma Chipawa said the court on September 15 directed the defense to conclude with its last two witnesses on September 21.

In his ruling, magistrate Simusamba maintained that at the last sitting he had guided Kambwili’s lawyers that he would allow the last adjournment.

Magistrate Simusamba rejected the application for an adjournment and terminated Kambwili’s defense.

“I have given ample time to the accused to prepare defense, and now I close the case. The application for an adjournment is denied and I will render my judgment in two weeks,” said magistrate Simusamba.

He further ordered defense to file submissions on September 28 while the state would file submissions on October 5 and that he will deliver judgment on October 12.

Speaking after the court session, Kambwili said he was shocked with the court’s decision to bring his defense to a conclusion before his lawyers could do so.

He said the outcome of the said case was well known as it was a scheme to send him to jail.

“Unfortunately ,on Friday, there was communication from the Court of Appeal that State Counsel Musa Mwenye was to appear before the Court of Appeal today (Monday), which is the same day as this matter was coming up. Secondly, counsel Mweemba (Keith) also indicated on that day that he was not going to be present today, he had a matter in the Chipata High Court,” Kambwili explained.

” My other lawyer Christopher Mundia is appearing before the High Court in the matter where the UPND has sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia, so you can see that all my three lawyers were committed in higher courts and obviously where there’s a hearing and where a hearing clashes between a higher court and the lower court’s, the higher courts take precedence.”

Kambwili said he could not understand why magistrate Simusamba could close the case before the defense officially closed.

He said he had two more witnesses to give evidence on his behalf but the court just decided to close the case because the lawyers were committed in other courts.

“The lawyer who was sent to come and ask for an adjournment asked for four weeks or minimum of three weeks in which to make the submissions. You and I know that a total of about eight witnesses from the prosecution and also another seven witnesses from the defense have given evidence and surely to give one week of submissions, that the submissions must be ready by Monday is a bit also unfair,” Kambwili lamented.

“I will leave it to the people of Zambia, the way I have been treated in this matter, all along, is there for public to see what is going on. I am actually very, very shocked because I came to court myself as an accused person but obviously I cannot proceed without the lawyers in conduct of the matter and the lawyers have not done it deliberately.”

Kambwili suggested that magistrate Simusamba would have given his defense lawyers a benefit of the doubt but closing his case and reserving judgment in 14 days and allocating a week in which to make submissions was very unfair.

“I have complained to the Judicial Service Commission, I have complained to the Chief Justice over the behavior of this magistrate (Simusamba) in my matter but it appears nobody wants to do anything. It appears this magistrate is above the law, he cannot be controlled administratively or otherwise,” Kambwili said.

” I think this is damaging the reputation of the judiciary and something has to be done very urgently about this matter because all of you members of the press would even know the outcome of this matter. You don’t need a rocket scientist to tell you the outcome of this matter, you all know it because you have been in court through and through and you have seen the way I have been treated but I can only say that God who we save lives and all those who become unfair to others for the sake of their own reasons will face the wrath of God. I wish my younger brother the magistrate all the best in his career as he dispenses Justice.”

Kambwili added that he was not the first one to lodge a complaint against magistrate Simusamba as Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe, and MMD leader Nevers Mumba complained about his conduct and they were sent to prison.

“All these people had written to the Chief Justice, but it appears people don’t want to act which shows that this whole thing (criminal proceedings) is well coordinated. It’s a well-coordinated political manipulation to try and treat the opposition in a way that is unacceptable. Honorable Simusamba, I wish you all the best, God bless you,” said Kambwili.