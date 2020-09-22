Matibini and Bill 10

There’s clear complicity of Speaker Patrick Matibini in trying to ensure that Bill 10 is passed. Why? Speaker Matibini is no longer the same man who was made Speaker by one vote in 2011 – he is a changed man. And he has not changed for the better.
Speaker Matibini has betrayed the trust of the Zambian people and put himself at the service of Edgar Lungu and his corrupt regime.
Speaker Matibini sees his survival as being tied to that Edgar. And Bill 10 is their collective survival line. But one day they have to individually answer for all these abuses. No matter what they do this regime will not last forever. No matter what Edgar does he will not be President of the Republic of Zambia forever. Bill 10 is nothing but a scheme to give Edgar a third term of office and perpetuate his rule. This is why they want to pass it at any cost.
And the UPND members of parliament are right in refusing to be part of this Bill 10 fraud, deception. The PF should be left alone to betray the Zambian people – no one should join them. UPND members of parliament are justified in their decision to walk out and not allow themselves to be part of this great treachery being presided over by Speaker Matibini. They should not allow themselves to be used to legitimise fraud. And Inonge Wina is used to these type of things. She was at the centre of Edgar’s fraud to become Patriotic Front leader following Michael Sata’s death. The nation has not forgotten what she did in 2014. This is another scheme to ensure that Edgar has a third term of office in the light of what the Constitutional Court ruled on his eligibility. They are desperate to pass Bill 10 because they want to make amendments to Article 52 to assure Edgar a third term of office.
