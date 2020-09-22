NAQEZ backs sex education in schools

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia says it supports the teaching of sexuality education in schools.

Executive director Aaron Chansa has appealed to the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) to clearly state specific areas of sexuality education which are injuring Christianity, in order for educational stakeholders to make necessary amends.

Chansa said after careful analysis of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) framework and teaching manuals, NAQEZ finds this kind of education useful and important for 21st century pupils.

“We can’t see anything anti-Christian in these two documents. For the record, this kind of education was prompted by extensive research data indicating alarming numbers of school dropouts due to early pregnancies among primary and secondary school girls. It is also important to state here that before the Ministry of Education adopted the framework for sexuality education, the Church and Civil Society Organisations were part of the validation process,” he said. “For the avoidance of any doubt, the current framework on sexuality education in Zambia provides learners with age appropriate and scientifically accurate information.”

Chansa said if well implemented, sexuality education was designed to afford pupils with knowledge on abstinence, culture, society, hygiene, human development, awareness of peer norms, skills and values which help young ones to become more assertive and careful to address real sexuality matters.

“In 2011, for example, over 15,000 school-going girls fell pregnant. Surprisingly, the majority of these girls who fall pregnant are primary school learners. In 2010, the Population Bureau shockingly revealed that 12 per cent girls and 16 per cent boys experienced sex before the age of 15. This sad reality requires some intervention by the school system,” he said.

Chansa said further research findings clearly show that there were serious challenges in the Zambian school curriculum on sexuality education.

He said the Southern and Eastern Consortium for Monitoring Education Quality (SACMEQ) report indicated that 60 per cent of grade 6 learners in Zambia did not have adequate knowledge on sexuality education.

“Therefore, NAQEZ finds sexuality education critical in schools as sexuality is a normal, natural and integral aspect of overall child development,” said Chansa. “Without this sexuality education in schools, young people would remain in a dilemma of life, sex, early pregnancies and other health issues which have currently rocked their lives. The school system has a duty to holistically help learners form an enlightened outlook on sexuality, or the young people will find other sources of false sexual information.”