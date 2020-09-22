Parliament full of jokers – Ngesa

THE Reasoning Assurance Party says Zambia is lacking a government leadership that is focused, objective and foresighted.

Party president Charles Ngesa argues that Zambia is in a mess because Parliament is full of jokers.

He said President Edgar Lungu had failed to rule Zambia because he and the PF government had failed to raise the desirable amount of not less than K1,614.54 billion annually.

“It’s this amount that could have made Zambia a country to reckon with. This is a matter of serious concern as running of the government is an automatic profit making venture considering the excellent potentials that are there in Zambia. In view of this, an alternative political party who are a reasonable political party, Reasoning Assurance Party, should move in come 2021 and PF be ushered out,” Ngesa said. “Our economy is in a distorted state largely caused by borrowing which of course now stands at a very bad figure of $20 billion. And sad enough our loans have not helped us so to speak. Surely by contracting international debt managers, Zambia is just worsening her debts position. Not as a matter to beat about the bush, Zambia as at now is lacking a government leadership that is focused, objective and foresighted. Yes, Zambia is in a mess because Parliament is full of jokers.”

He said when the Reasoning Assurance Party forms government, Parliament would only be filled with men whose intention would be to take the country to higher levels of progress.

“This is to say a liquid has no definite shape. Its shape depends upon the shape and position a container assumes. If the container’s shape and position are kokai, the liquid will follow suit. Here we are as Zambia, our kwacha as currency always goes down with no hope of ever arresting it,” Ngesa said.

He said this was happening when Zambia contributed about 4,672 truckloads of copper to the global economy.

“This is a too much of contribution from a given land. The institutions which play around with our miserable kwacha are the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and they have country representatives who MPs can summon to Parliament to give guidance on how to proceed so that our miserable kwacha does not depreciate any further,” Ngesa said. “Alas MPs are nowhere to defend the sovereignty and integrity of Zambia. It is MPs that have to stand and defend Zambia against unfair play.”

He said the Reasoning Assurance Party was the best alternative for Zambia.

“Our manifesto and constitution are the best in Zambia in that they have crowns and an outstanding set of 10 beliefs. Our crowns are such that that we advise the electorates to listen and understand before voting and vote for a political party’s candidates making sense, reasonable, convincing, intelligent and most of all who have that golden rule by Jesus Christ, ‘Do unto others as you would like them do unto you’. We are self-contained on such matters. And we are the number one best. The next best comes after the 7th slot,” said Ngesa.