Ala teti ciwame ukwisa fumapo, Sata tells PF members

PF mobilising committee member Mulenga Sata says it won’t be good if the PF loses next year’s general election.

Sata, who was speaking during the Mandevu Constituency mobilising rally, claimed that the ruling party had done a lot to develop the country, hence the need for them to be given another mandate.

“PF has done a lot in terms of development and there is need to rally behind President Edgar Lungu. You people who are here, work hard pa ward, don’t say when we lose that others they didn’t vote; then it’s you who didn’t vote, so don’t forget. Ala teti ciwame ukwisa fumapo after ten years (Definitely, it would not be nice to leave office just after 10 years),” he told party members on Saturday.

And speaking at the same function, Lusaka Province PF vice-youth chairperson Kelvin Kaunda urged members to respect all party structures in the country.

Kaunda, who is also Mwembeshi Ward 27 councillor, stressed that there was need for all members to work together and achieve the party’s common goal.

“I want to ask you, that let’s give each other respect because we, PF, don’t know how to fight each other. All we know is to love each other. To the youths, let’s give respect to the party structures because without respect there is nowhere (PF) can go,” Kaunda said.

He further urged all youths to take keen interest in the youth empowerment programme that was launched by President Lungu.