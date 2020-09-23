ECZ’s online voter registration just a ‘test run’, can’t be reviewed by judicial review – State

THE State says the Electoral Commission of Zambia is conducting the online voter registration as a “test run” and the same cannot be reviewed by judicial review.

Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa asked the Lusaka High Court to discharge leave for judicial review granted to the UPND on September 3, 2020 pursuant to Order 53 Rule 14 of the Supreme Court rules of the White Book 1999 edition, as judicial review is not concerned about the merits of the case but decision making.

In this matter, UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda, on behalf of the party, has sued ECZ and the Attorney General seeking a declaration that the decision of the commission to launch and host the online voter registration platform even if as a “test run” on its websiteeczovr.org and commence online voter registration on the said platform is sudden and without lawful authority.

The UPND wants the court to quash the decision by ECZ to limit the voter registration exercise to 30 days, which is scheduled to commence on October 18, 2020.

The UPND wants a declaration that the prescribed protocols for voter registration on the ECZ website were ultra vires section 8 (2) (3), section 15 and section 125 of the Electoral Process Act number 35 of 2016 as read with regulations 11 and 12 on the Electoral (registration of voters) regulations of 1973 amended by statutory instrument number 62 of 2005.

It wants a declaration that ECZ acted unreasonably, irrationally and/or with a hidden ulterior motive at the behest of an invisible hand in announcing the 30 days cut off time for the voter registration scheduled to commence on October 18, 2020.

The party wants a declaration that the decision by ECZ to discard the existing voter register was ultra vires section 7 and section 14 of the electoral process Act number 35 of 2016.

It further wants an order of certiorari to remove into the High Court for purposes of quashing the online voter registration platform on the ECZ portal.

When the matter came up for inter parte hearing before High Court judge Mwila Chitabo, Mwansa said no electoral process law has been clouded as ECZ was merely carrying out its mandate as provided for under section 7 of the electoral process Act no.35 of 2016, which relates to the continuous voter registration.

Mwansa said the ECZ was trying to test online voter registration.

“Inasmuch as this is an effort by ECZ at meeting the ends and aim of section 7 of the electoral process Act no. 35 of 2016, this exercise remains a test and therefore a decision capable of being challenged by way of judicial review has not been made,” Mwansa said. “A ‘test run’ can succeed or fail and if it succeeds or fails, a decision will be made based on the same. It is our submission that in the event of the ‘test run’ succeeding, the decision by ECZ would still fall within the ambit of Section 7 of the electoral process Act no. 35 of 2016.”

He charged that the UPND’s application for judicial review was premature and unnecessary because where an application was made for judicial review but an alternative remedy was available, an applicant should be left to pursue the alternative remedy.

Mwansa submitted that judicial review in such a case should only be granted in exceptional circumstances as Section 111 of the electoral process Act no.35 of 2016, which provides an alternative remedy, which is an appeal.

“Section 111(1) is not couched in mandatory terms but it is a very democratic provision which gives an aggrieved person and ECZ an opportunity to resolve electoral matters even before they are taken to court,” he said. “The UPND’s application would have made sense in the event that the same was launched after it attempted to appeal the online voter registration to ECZ.”

Mwansa told judge Chitabo that ECZ was within the provisions of the law to announce a cut off period for the registration of voters as the said legal mandate was provided for under section 28(1) of the electoral process Act no.35 of 2016.

He said the 30 days cut off period for registration of voters was within the mandate of ECZ even though it is not part of the electoral timetable but the action it took was cardinal in the proper management of the electoral system, which would culminate into the electoral timetable under section 28 of the electoral process Act no.35 of 2016.

“The decision is incapable of being challenged by judicial review. UPND will not be prejudiced as there is room for the extension of time when the election timetable is prepared and gazetted in Section 28(2) if the electoral process Act no.35 of 2016,” said Mwansa.

ECZ adopted the submissions by the solicitor general.

In response, lawyer representing the UPND Milner Katolo said it was not correct to argue that the reliefs sought by the opposition political party were not reviewable by judicial review.

He said the State had not shown that the decisions being challenged by way of judicial review were not reviewable.

Katolo disclosed that the launch of the online voter registration as a “test run” was well known and the court should take judicial notice that the same was launched at Mulungushi International Conference Centre by the ECZ on September 21.

But Mwansa prevented Katolo from disclosing further information with regards to the launch of the online voter registration by ECZ, as he raised an objection claiming Katolo was producing evidence from the bar.

Katolo said he made reference to the event that was televised live on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) where ECZ launched the online voter registration which was the subject of the matter therefore his submission does not amount to producing evidence from the bar.

Judge Chitabo directed that he would take judicial notice as he was not aware that ECZ had launched the online voter registration on its website.

Katolo further submitted that it was wrong to say that the online voter registration exercise was simply a “test run” as there was a firm decision by ECZ to commence online voter registration on its platform, which was illegal as it had no legal origin.

“A perusal of the electoral process Act, the legislation of the electoral registration of voters and regulations and the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act no.25 of 2016 does not provide for registration of voters through online voter registration,” said Katolo. “Until such time that the law is amended, the online voter pre-registration is illegal. The substantive judicial review application discloses an arguable case which is fit for further investigations at the hearing of the application and nothing can warrant the discharge.”

Hearing continues on September 28.