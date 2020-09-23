Katambo’s ‘lies’ on early maize marketing irks ZNFU

THE Zambia National Farmers Union has sharply criticised agriculture minister Michael Katambo, for “lying” to President Edgar Lungu that the hiccups surrounding early maize marketing, which should have been supplied around April and May this year, have been resolved.

Katambo, last Friday in Mkushi, announced that the challenges affecting early maize marketing had been resolved and that to such an effect, “a letter had been written to the Zambia National Farmers Union executive director.”

At the launch of the 2020 wheat harvest in Mkushi on Friday, Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Jervis Zimba complained to President Lungu that early maize farmers have incurred huge losses because the tripartite agreement signed with the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) was not executed in full.

Zimba said as a result of the failure to resolve the matter, it would be difficult in future for the government to convince farmers to grow early maize to cushion the country’s food security.

To counteract, Katambo claimed that the matter had been resolved and that his ministry had written to the ZNFU executive director Ellah Chembe and the Grain Traders Association of Zambia (GTAZ) chairperson to that effect and expressed ignorance over Zimba’s complaint.

However, it has now been established that Katambo’s claims were untrue, as no letter from the Ministry of Agriculture had been written to the ZNFU to resolve the outstanding issues surrounding early maize marketing.

In a letter obtained by The Mast, dated September 21, 2020, undersigned by Chembe and addressed to Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary, the ZNFU wondered who the said letter was delivered to, as it was not in receipt of any such communication from the Ministry.

The ZNFU noted that despite following up with the permanent secretary’s office on the proposal made in August this year over the matter, nothing had come to fruition.

The ZNFU said it was taken aback that the picture created by Katambo that the matter had been resolved had put it under pressure from farmers due to such misrepresentation of facts.

“This serves to inform you (agriculture permanent secretary Songowayo Zyambo) that this communication has not arrived to date. As you are aware, the Union has been following up with your good office to establish the way forward on the proposal which you presented to the farmers on August 19, 2020 and condensed in our letter of August 21, 2020 after consulting the farmers,” Chembe stated. “However, we have not received feedback from you and through our phone conversations; you have assured us that you were still seeking authority before a draft agreement could be shared with farmers. Against this background, kindly clarify to us the minister’s statement and avail us a copy of the letter which was referred to at the wheat harvest event.”

Chembe reminded the Ministry of Agriculture that the early maize marketing issue was long overdue and that it needed urgent attention.

The Union said it had been inundated with calls from affected farmers to find out what solution was now available following the announcement by the minister.

“Please, expedite the transmittal of this letter. We would like to re-submit that early maize farmers have incurred huge losses because the tripartite agreement signed with the Food Reserve Agency was not executed in full,” stated Chembe. “As you know, this maize should have been supplied in April or May 2020. Therefore, an agreement with government to resolve this long overdue matter is desirable and deserves utmost urgency.”

The letter from Chembe was copied to Katambo and Zimba.