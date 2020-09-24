Chulu sues Mwitumwa over Chisamba land

RETIRED judge Esau Chulu and five others have sued David Mwitumwa for not issuing them land, which they purchased from him as he demanded that they top up money on the purchase price.

Judge Chulu, who is chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Museke Chilufya, Beatrice Makukula, Kashoki Mubanga, Rebecca Lwando and Ignatius Mwanza are claiming for specific performance of the various contracts of sale on the land.

In their statement of claim, judge Chulu and others stated that they entered into various contracts of sale with Mwitumwa relating to the 25 acres of proposed sub-division of farm no. 2161, Chisamba, in Chibombo district, Central Province on September 11, 2012.

He said the agreement between himself and Mwitumwa stated that full purchase price for the property was K200,000,000 which is K200,000 rebased and the amount was payable by initial installment of K100,000,000 or K100,000 rebased on signing the contract and the balance on or before completion.

He said he paid the defendant K100,000,000 upon the exchange of the contract of sale.

Judge Chulu stated that despite remitting the initial payment to Mwitumwa, he neglected and willfully decided not to comply with the terms of the contract by failing to obtain consent to assign or to complete the contract within the 90 days allocated from the date of execution of the contract of sale.

He said the defendant through his agents, Nationwide Estate Agents, wrote a letter to him alleging that the contract of sale had become outdated, frustrated and expired due to excessive lapse of time without performance.

“The defendant through his agents purported to make a new offer of sale of the property at K360,000,” judge Chulu said.

He stated that the defendant, through his agents, suggested that the said price shall be payable in installments of K100,000 as already paid and a balance of K260,000 partially upon signing the contract and remainder six months after.

Judge Chulu said Chilufya, Makukula and Mubanga on May 30, 2013 were offered to purchase pieces of land in extent of five acres each by Mwitumwa, acting through his agents, Nationwide Estate Agents, at the price of K40,000.

He said Chilufya, Makukula and Mubanga paid the full purchase price of K40,000 and 2,400 being the conveyance and lodging fees.

Judge Chulu said on the same day, Lwando was offered to purchase a piece of land in the extent of 10 acres by the defendant through his agents at the price of K80,000 and she has paid the full purchase price.

Mwanza was also offered a piece of land by Mwitumwa at K150,000 and he paid a deposit of K20,000 and he was shown a plot on the road frontage of Great North Road in Chibombo.

He stated that there was consistent communication between him and Mwitumwa through his agents regarding the purchase of the said piece of land.

“The sixth plaintiff will further say that the defendant’s agents approached him and advised him that the piece of land that was offered to him had been offered to another purchaser and that he would be given another piece of land instead,” Mwanza said.

He stated that he has since rejected that overture and insisted that he takes possession of the pieces of land that was initially offered to him.

“Similar letters were written to the second to fifth plaintiffs that the purchase price had been adjusted upwards due to inflation rate and depreciation of the Kwacha against the dollar in breach of the earlier agreed terms of the contract,” the plaintiff said.

“The plaintiffs shall aver that the contracts and agreements herein were kwacha based and were quoted as such.”

The plaintiffs stated that Mwitumwa’s adjustment of the purchase prices for the proposed sub-divisions purchased from him were a blatant breach of contract that had negatively affected them as they were unable to obtain certificates of title or develop the said pieces of land.

They added that as a result of Mwitumwa’s behavior, they have suffered loss of use of the said money, mental anguish and distress.

The plaintiffs are further seeking exemplary damages, damages for mental distress and anguish, interest on the amount due, costs of and incidental to the proceedings and any other relief the court may deem fit.