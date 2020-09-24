Mafishi the Fish: A Moral Interlude

Preamble

The Copperbelt University (CBU) is Zambia’s second-best university. Second to the University of Zambia (UNZA). This ranking is historical. With a number of thriving private universities, this ranking is under threat and may not last the next ten years. Once some of these private universities pay back their capitalisation loans, they will be able to offer professors and PhDs a teaching environment, academic programmes, research facilities and remuneration that will cause a local brain transfer from UNZA and CBU that are now barely hanging on to these academics. Unless of course, government under which these public universities fall, institutes radical changes in the funding and management of these two iconic local institutions. An obituary of the two universities now may prove to be as premature and hollow as a pastor’s prophesy. However, CBU has suffered a huge blow from the death of an amphibian animal, a fish named Mafishi. A beloved legendary fish that has received RIP messages from President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and leader of the main opposition party, Hakainde Hichilema.

The death of a fish being a top topic overshadowing the ruling Patriotic Front’s plotting to bring Hakainde into disrepute or ‘legally’ derail his imminent ascendance to the presidency is no mean achievement for a non-human animal. We have had in 2016 the tragic death of Harambe, a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo in the USA that was murdered based on being a perceived threat to a boy who had strayed in its prison or so-called zoo. The similarity is not lost on the just person that blacks in the USA are similarly shot for any imaginable whimsical threat to a white person. A year earlier, we had the death of Cecil the Lion who was murdered in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe by an American dentist named Walter Palmer who suffers from the mental disorder of being thrilled by killing innocent wild animals. Granted, our Mafishi will probably never have the posthumous international celebrity of Cecil and Harambe. She is still a national hero.

“MAFISHI was a soul. An embodiment of peace and tranquility for our sons and daughters [who poured out to the fish their tributes at CBU]”, writes George N Mtonga on his Facebook wall. Religions started like this from worship of some enigmatic, charismatic, and awe-inspiring animals (or some other freaks of nature) which while alive or in death capture the fantastical imagination of a people. Shrines are erected and priesthoods are established. Sacrifices and rituals developed and elaborated and theologised over time. Thanks to early missionaries’ desecration of such holy places in African traditional religions, our Mafishi is just a fish, albeit a special one especially for those who call CBU their alma mater. In the places of our shrines now stand the curiously Caucasian Jesus from the Middle East whom Godfridah Sumaili and her cacophonous cultural renegades have raised on a shaky pedestal as the only worthy superstition.

The Mafishi in us

But it is just a fish, isn’t it? What is all the big fuss that it should receive something akin to national mourning? Kampamba Mubanga writes on Facebook of two CBU camps debating what to do with Mafishi’s corpse. The El Michopo wants to grill the fallen hero and share her meat with as many CBU students as possible. This symbolism parallels the Catholic sharing of the corpse of Christ that indicates unwavering loyalty and gratitude to one who lived and died for others. Red Trouble, on the contrary, is having none of that spiritual disposal of Mafishi’s body. He is instead going the economic way. Commodifying anything and everything. Everything is fungible. So, he proposes auctioning Mafishi’s corpse to a fish company and investing the proceeds into a student-owned business. However, there is more to Mafishi’s life than this isambo lyamfwa ponders. Morality.

Mafishi and her kind and us are different. Although we are both animals, they are amphibians and we are mammals. We are a different species from them. What comes out of the CBU debate on what to do with the fish’s corporeal remains is that we use them as food and farm them for business. But are we morally entitled to farm or kill fish for food? The answer is no.

The planet is populated by many different beings. Birds in the air, fish in the waters, hyenas on the land. How should we treat other earthlings? Many Christians have a rather naive answer. Whatever the Bible says we may eat, is fine to eat; whatever the Bible says we shouldn’t eat, we shouldn’t eat. However, some religions have been told otherwise and Christians differ on how to interpret God’s dietary guidelines regarding other animals besides us. They interpret the Bible as love-centred. Kindness-centred. Justice-centred. They picture God as supremely good and compassionate which by definition entails abhorring all forms of suffering.

That, at least, is the interpretation of Anglican priest and academic, Andrew Linzey, who is Director of the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics. His views are expounded in numerous articles and books including Animal Theology and Animal Gospel. The overarching theme of the Gospels is love. God’s love extends to all creation including to nonhuman animals. As God’s special creatures endowed with moral awareness, we ought to love nonhuman animals and refrain from any uses of them that are contradictory of love.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu is one of the globally recognised moral exemplars for all humans of our lifetime and future generations as well. Unlike the Pentecostal tithe-collectors and other priests offering silent supplications, lamentations, and impetration of no consequence, Tutu goes out “fighting discrimination and injustice, whether the victims are black, women, or gays and lesbians.” Little known to the reader is probably Tutu’s fight against injustice to animals. Tutu writes: “I have seen firsthand how injustice gets overlooked when the victims are powerless or vulnerable, when they have no one to speak out for them and no means of representing themselves to a higher authority. Animals are precisely in that position. Unless we are mindful of their interests and speak out loudly on their behalf, abuse and cruelty go unchallenged.”

The key word in the quote above from Tutu is “interests”. There are two primordial types of interests: cognition and conation. Cognition is about awareness or experience, consciousness. For animal ethicists, this is where we draw the line of moral significance. The line where we decide whether something has moral standing to stop us treating it in certain ways. Anything that is sentient, that is, can experience pain or suffering, should be respected by way of not causing it pain for our benefit. We all agree that pain is a bad thing to cause on another unless that pain is a means to help the one experiencing pain.

Conation is a higher-level interest. Besides aversion to pain and attraction to pleasure, many animals want certain states and things. Like friendship and affection. In this, we are together with fish, rabbits, hyenas, chickens, and pigs. Confining them in tiny spaces goes against their desires. It prevents them from living the sort of life suitable for them. Just as we feel frustrated when caged or systematically hindered from doing what we desire doing, so do the animals. Their lives matter for the same reasons our lives matter. We have interests that determine how well our life goes for us. If it is morally wrong to harm a fellow human simply for our benefit, it is also wrong to harm Mafishi or any other sentient earthlings for our benefit. The benefit is usually something as trivial as enjoying a certain taste that we have been conditioned to appreciate as the height of palatial pleasure or a symbol of making it in life.

Concluding Remarks

Historically and currently, humans have drawn moral boundaries on criteria such as gender/sex, race, and ethnicity. Over time philosophers have shown genitalia, skin colour, or cultural membership are irrelevant points for discrimination or regarding one as superior to another. Men and women are morally equal. Ignore what some religions say about one gender being a helper or a weaker vessel. Black lives matter morally just like white lives do. And a president can be of any tribe. Treating one as morally more important than the other is merely unjustified bigotry. You might want to think all these are equal because they are all human. But being human is just as arbitrary as being white or male; it carries no moral significance. The only justifiable lowest common denominator is sentience, the ability to suffer. In this respect, Mafishi and I were the same. Putting a sharp metal in her mouth is roughly as bad as putting that sharp metal in my mouth. Only an evil person would disregard another’s pain for his own gain.

President Lungu has endorsed Mahatma Gandhi’s words: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” He should just remember there are other equally important indicators. The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its president (1) treats government resources and institutions; (2) treats the opposition; (3) treats other tribes; (4) treats widows and retirees; et cetera. However, let the President emulate Dr Kenneth Kaunda and adopt and encourage a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle by words and example. To lovingly cite Gandhi while we enjoy the meat from animals that have suffered all their lives on their way to the plate or grill is to be inconsistent and cynically opportunistic. It is hypocritical for President Lungu to accept the money of psychopaths from the USA for them to shoot elephants and other wild animals for fun.

Julius Kapembwa, PhD

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia where he teaches Ethics, Critical Thinking, and Philosophy of Religion.

j_kapembwa@yahoo.com