UPND vows to protect HH

THE UPND has unpacked a stage-managed and State-sponsored scheme to ‘harm’ President Edgar Lungu in Southern Province, and tie that to Hakainde Hichilema.

Announcing resolutions of an urgent meeting held at Hichilema’s residence in Lusaka yesterday, UPND national chairman Mutale Nalumango said President Lungu and his coterie have hatched an evil and criminal scheme, so as to arraign Hichilema.

“I would like to inform the nation that it has come to our attention President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is visiting Southern Province this week, particularly to chiefs Chona, Ufwenuka and Mwanza. He may proceed to Maala (Namwala),” Nalumango said.

“We are aware that as President, he has the right to visit any part of the country. However, we have concerns of the information that has come through from their (government and PF) camp…. It came out yesterday (on Tuesday) through Radio Chikuni where PF officials and cadres went and issued a warning that the so-called booing that happened in Monze would not be allowed.”

She noted that PF officials in Southern Province issued a stern warning to the people of Monze.

“Our concern is what we hear; that in fact the PF and President Lungu have arranged PF thugs to be present in Monze, Maala or anywhere along the route of President Edgar Lungu and his entourage, for them to disrupt his tour of the province,” Nalumango said. “They want to do this so that they can blame it on UPND and president Hakainde Hichilema. They have also arranged for some of our members, UPND, to be part of this scheme.”

Nalumango mentioned some PF aligned names behind the “evil” scheme against Hichilema, as President Lungu tours Southern Province.

“We have names that have come to our attention – names like Bizwell Mutale. We are aware that a former DC (district commissioner) whose name is Brave Mweetwa – former DC of Siavonga…” Nalumango said. “At the end of the day, President Edgar Lungu wants to arrest president Hakainde Hichilema because he doesn’t want to see his name on the ballot paper, come 2021.”

Nalumango added that President Lungu also intends to buy some councillors, “if he will manage, so as to perpetuate by-elections that are generally violent – the violence which he wants to blame on UPND and president Hakainde Hichilema.”

“We are aware of this scheme and we warn them that such a scheme is evil, criminal in nature and should not be allowed at all,” she said.

Nalumango advised the UPND membership in Southern Province to stay away from any of the activities which President Lungu would be carrying out in the province.

“Let our people completely stay away so that he has no room for him to create the impression that he wants to create. We aware that some of our members may be used to testify against our president. That will not be allowed! There are desperate moves by the Patriotic Front and Lungu,” said Nalumango.

At the same event, Mwaliteta underscored that Nalumango’s revelations were “gospel truth.”

“We are aware that our colleagues, the PF cadres, some in police uniform, will start off tomorrow (today) early in the morning. We know that they have drawn cadres from Intercity bus terminus, city market and Kanyama,” Mwaliteta said. “Kanyama youths and some of the Kanyama youth they have gotten are those they paid money to resign to go bear fake witness to say that UPND cadres are attacking the President.”

He stressed that what could happen today, tomorrow or thereafter in Southern Province won’t be a surprise because: “this is a stage-managed operation by the PF themselves.”

“But fortunate enough, UPND has got close friends in PF. So, whatever is going on we are aware; we are informed and the people that informed us are too senior to miss a point,” Mwaliteta said. “But I want to tell Bizwell this…that Bizwell, you have never lived in this country for a long time now and you have just come from South Africa, your mansions, your investment is in South Africa. So, don’t come to destabilise Southern Province because Southern Province is an economic hub…”

He told Bizwell Mutale not to destabilise peaceful people in Southern Province.

“We even know how much money you are giving the chiefs. By now, as we are speaking, we know how many chiefs you have rounded up,” Mwaliteta said. “So, please leave the Southern Province out of your political ambitions; go back to South Africa. But if you want to remain in Zambia, come to Zambia and be quiet. This country is a very peaceful country but I also want to urge my colleague, the Southern Province chairperson Makwembo to tell all the cadres, all the UPND cadres, to stay away and if possible on Friday, let them be at home. No movement so that whatever PF is planning to do it will backfire on them. We are going to protect HH by the way. We want to tell you that from today until 2021 HH will be protected and we are going to put our heads on the chopping board. If it means biting the bullet, we are going to bite the bullet and whoever is trying to touch HH will touch us all.”

Mwaliteta emphasised that his commentary was not mere talking.

“This is not just talking; if you want try to come and arrest him (Hichilema), just try. I want to die as a martyr and a lot of Zambians would like to die as a martyr. I want to die as a person who has stood firm to fight for this country because what I am fighting for is not mine but for the Zambian people,” stressed Mwaliteta. “If I wanted I would have been a minister today. The PF are desperate to buy people but the fact that I don’t want to be a minister, that I want to help the Zambian people, I am here for us to liberate this country economically and I want to tell you that the only hope is HH and if you are going to do anything about my president HH, who all Zambians are looking forward to come and liberate them, then there is no need for us to live.”