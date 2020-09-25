Consulate advises Zambians transiting through Dubai to check travel documents

THE Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Dubai has observed with concern the number of Zambians travelling to other countries via Dubai being denied passage on account of lack of travel permits to the intended destinations.

Musonda Chella, second secretary (Accounts) at the Consulate, said owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, most countries around the world have introduced special permits which need approval before one travels.

He said sometimes such application has to be submitted 24 hours to 14 days prior to the date of travel.

Chella said recently, some Zambians had travelled without special travel permits via Dubai and the airlines from the United Arab Emirates prevented them from proceeding further to the countries of destination.

“This has caused panic and inconvenience as the nationals have incurred extra costs on tickets, spent nights in the airports, and in other cases sent back to Zambia,” he said in a statement. “In light of the recent happenings, the Consulate of the Republic of Zambia in Dubai and Northern Emirates advises that all travellers from Zambia intending to transit through Dubai check all travel documents needed in the country of destination.”

He said in addition to the normal requirements of the travel visa, valid passports and COVID-19 negative tests, some countries require pre-approval travel permits.