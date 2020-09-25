Two Mazembe players join Nkana on loan

TP Mazembe duo Isaac Amoah and Ramadhani Singano have joined Zambian champions on a season-long loan.

And Nkana have released defender Billy Mutale after expiry of his contract just a year after he joined the club from Supersport United of South Africa.

Club chief executive officer Charles Chakatazya confirmed the development in an interview.

FIFA on Tuesday lifted the player-transfer ban imposed on Nkana after settling the dispute with Ghanaian goalkeeper Stephen Adams, which means that the 13-time Zambian league champions can start engaging in the transfer business ahead of the new soccer season.

Chakatazya said the club would now start doing business in this transfer window following FIFA’s clearance.

“Those have come on loan, it’s a one year loan, then Billy Mutale and Ngeleka [Katembwa] have been released because their contracts ended. For other transactions we will start since we have been cleared now,” said Chakatazya.

And Nkana president Joseph Silwamba is delighted that the club is now free to strengthen the squad ahead of participation in the CAF Champions League as well as defending the MTN/FAZ Super League.

“It’s great, it will now afford us an opportunity to beef up the squad for both CAF and defending the 2020/2021 league title,” said Silwamba when asked on the significance of FIFA’s lifting of the ban.

Nkana have already lost influential midfielder Kelvin Kampamba to rivals Zesco United and are still battling to retain defender Mohammed Musa who has returned to Kenya following the expiry of his contract.

The towering defender is still willing to return to Kitwe.