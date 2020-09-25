U-15 in third and fourth play-off

After a 1-2 loss to group B leaders Romania on Friday, the Zambia Under-15 national team still has a chance to recover from the disappointment when they compete in the third and fourth playoff on Sunday.

The ten-man junior Chipolopolo took the lead in the 61st minute through in-form striker Joseph Sabobo Banda, to take his goal tally to three in the tournament after two games.

The junior Chipolopolo could not hold on as Romania equalized, just 10 minutes before time.

Romania later took the lead in the last minute, winning by a 2-1 score line.

Despite this loss, the boys will play for the third and fourth position, following a decision by the tournament committee.

The committee confirmed that the postponed match between North Macedonia and Zambia, which was rescheduled for September 26, would not be played.

Coach Chisi Mbewe has described the loss as painful.

“This is a painful loss. We started so well; we were commanding the game until we were given a red card. We played a man down but again we never lost focus. We concentrated on the game and we managed even to score when we were a man down,” he said during a post-match interview. “The only painful thing is that we allowed them to score a set piece. I think we slept a bit and again we allowed the goal in the last minute. Otherwise, the boys have put up a very good performance, they worked very hard; it just unfortunate that we lost the game.”

Mbewe nevertheless expressed hope that the team had potential to produce quality future senior national team players.

“If we were not given a red card, we would have managed the game because we controlled the game. And after the red card, the boys played under pressure because we wanted to compensate for the red card. But again, we played as a team and it’s just unfortunate that we allowed the two goals,” said Mbewe. “For now, we just have to stay focused. They say when you lose you learn something, and we have learnt something from this loss. And we are going into the next game with our heads high so that we finish on a better position.”