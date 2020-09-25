Zesco unveil Mumamba as new coach

ZESCO United yesterday unveiled former Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba to replace serial winner George Lwandamina who surprisingly left the club last week on mutual consent.

Numba has been without a club since he was sacked at Zanaco and replaced by Chris Kaunda mid-way last season.

Numba who is also Under-17 national team coach reached the group stages of the CAF Interclub competitions twice as head coach and once as assistant coach.

The former Chipolopolo midfield wizard also won the premier league five times as a player.

He was unveiled at Trade Fair Grounds, Zesco’s alternative pitch yesterday.

Zesco chief executive officer Richard Mulenga said when unveiling Numba that he was one of the finest emerging young coaches who had played and coached at the highest level and understood local football well.

“Mumamba is one of the finest young coaches to have emerged from the Zambian game in recent years. He has managed at the top level of Zambian football and he knows the domestic game very well,” said Mulenga.

He also announced that former Young Africans and immediate-past Buildcon coach Noel Mwandila had been appointed as Numba’s first assistant while Emmanuel Siwale has been retained as second assistant.

Numba’s immediate challenge would be to take Zesco back into continental football on which they have missed out after failing to finish in the top four of the just ended league.