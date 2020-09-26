8 died in Petauke road mishap

EIGHT unidentified people have died while seven others sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident in Petauke, Eastern Province.

According to police spokesperson Esther Katongo, the accident happened on Friday at about 21:30 hours near Musambazi Bridge, 25km west of Petauke.

In a statement, Katongo said there was a head-on collision between Volvo truck, registration number ABV 7932 with a trailer registered ADC 30T; and a Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter registration number BAP 7832.

She stated that the accident happened when the driver of the truck left his lane joined the other one, resulting in a collision with the oncoming Fuso truck.

She stated that seven unknown people sustained serious injuries and were admitted at Petauke District Hospital and Minga Mission Hospital respectively.

Katongo stated that the dead include six males and two females whose bodies are in Petauke District Hospital mortuaryawaiting identification and postmortem.

She stated that police had not yet established whether the drivers of both vehicles were among the victims.