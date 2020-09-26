DMMU is becoming a campaign tool for PF – Kambwili

NATIONAL Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has noted with concern that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit is now becoming a campaign tool for the PF.

Addressing the media at his Lusaka residence, Kambwili said what the PF was doing was against the spirit DMMU was formed for by Parliament.

“DMMU involvement in campaigns is becoming too much and unacceptable. The DMMU was established as an Act of Parliament and there are procedures in declaring a disaster. From what I know, the district disaster management team meets and recommends that there is a disaster. From the district, it goes to the province and from the province it is escalated to the coordinator who does a report to the President. To declare a disaster in an area, the President must sign s statutory instrument to say ‘this area is declared a disaster and we need relief’,” Kambwili said.

He, however, noted that the aforesaid was not being done except in areas where elections are taking place.

Kambwili warned that what DMMU and PF were doing was tantamount to electoral malpractice.

He warned DMMU coordinator Chanda Kabwe of the dangers of the malpractices, stating that he was being used by the PF to carry out and perpetuate an illegality.

He warned that at an appropriate time, soon, Kabwe would be held accountable for his deeds at DMMU.

Kambwili noted that Kabwe and his team were usually posted in areas where an election was taking place, distributing mealie-meal to the ‘vulnerable’.

The NDC leader reminded Kabwe that DMMU was non-partisan and was meant for mitigating disasters, and further advised him to stay away from the political campaigns.

He mocked Kabwe that with his love for television, evidence to show his involvement in the abuse of DMMU was available in various media houses.

“Now the coordinator is seen spending the entire period of the election in an area distributing relief food, ama elections nga yapwa elo abwela ku Lusaka (he only returns to Lusaka when elections are over). Chanda Kabwe mwaice wandi if you want to play politics, resign from the position and follow President Edgar Lungu naba PF uko balecita campaign and we will have no problems with you. But if you are earning a salary from taxpayers’ money, holding a government position, mwaice wandi umweo wa muntu waba mukutwi, umfwe ifyo ndekweba (a person’s life is in listening, listen to what I am telling you),” he warned.

Meanwhile, Kambwili said sending children back to school was “a disaster in waiting” as most of them would not follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

President Edgar Lungu announced the phased reopening of schools, colleges and universities during his recent opening of parliament.

However, Kambwili said following a check at selected schools, he noted that pupils were not following the health guidelines to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Kambwili wondered where the donated Personal Protective Equipment had gone as most of the children were spotted without face masks.

“Yesterday, I took a walk to Woodlands schools just to see what’s happening and found pupils at the parade…no masks, no social distancing. I looked at the children that were entering and exiting the school premises, no masks. But when you were opening these schools you told us that we are going to buy masks and distribute them to all the schools but where are the masks you promised? Elo ubufi mwalikwata ubufi, bumapyete, bupuuti,” Kambwili asked.

He asked the government to take full responsibility for distributing facemasks in schools stating that COVID-19 was not a joke but a serious problem.

Kambwili, who recently recovered from COVID-19, further noted that the behaviour of the government gives an impression that there is no pandemic.