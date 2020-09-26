Don’t solely depend on govt FISP, LM counsels farmers

THE Leadership Movement party has urged the farming community not to entirely depend on government subsidised farming inputs.

Leadership Movement media director Lonely Tatila has said that there was need for “a mind-set change” among farmers if they were to enhance their productivity instead of their continued overdependence on the government’s Farmer Input Support Programme [FISP], which he said was “seemingly making most small-holder farmers becoming lazy.”

In a statement, Tatila urged small-scale farmers to be innovative in order for them to enhance their productivity.

He further urged small-scale farmers “not to lay all their eggs in one basket” but generate workable ideas that would in turn “enable them to excel in their agribusinesses and subsequently benefit from them.”

“The government’s programme of Farmer Input Support Programme may be good in itself but what has messed up everything is the manner it is being executed. Hence this issue of [FISP] has failed to record tangible success. No progress has been made in advancing the country’s agriculture sector. Yet many small scale farmers have since clocking the millennium period solely been relying on this government-driven agricultural programme time and again,” Tatila said.

He observed that even though there had been a continuous delivery and supply of inputs annually by government to the farming community, most smallholder farmers have remained stagnant “when it comes to implementing their agricultural activities, thus demoralising agricultural players that might want to help grow the agriculture sector.”

“Using the FISP system alone is not sustaining to the poor farmers who work very hard to ensure the nation is food secure,” he noted.

Tatila stated that once in power, the Leadership Movement would transform the agriculture sector by empowering small-scale farmers with land and providing them with necessary extension services.

“We can assure Zambians that under the leadership of Dr Richard Silumbe, the agriculture sector will be transformed soon after assuming office in 2021. The agriculture sector will get a new twist, revitalised and transformed through aiding farmers with proper extension services as well as giving them land ownership empowerment, as espoused in our party manifesto. The Leadership Movement party will remain committed to respecting farmers at all times because they are a vital stakeholder in the country’s economy. They play a pivotal role in ensuring that the country is food secure,” added Tatita.