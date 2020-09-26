Headline Matters with Chambwa: Online joke

Strictly speaking, I don’t know my problem. But maybe I simply over-think.

Over a joke, I sometimes want to detonate with rage, instead of laughter. Am I okay? People can be throwing memes about failed relationships on Facebook, for instance, and boy, there is glee. But I will be fixated on what I consider serious business. I hate litter!

Just now, I’m thinking – probably over-thinking. There are people in Mitete, Chadiza, Chasefu, Nsama, Chazanga, Kalingalinga, Misisi, and even in Kabulonga (all in Lusaka), in Chienge, Mansa, Lupososhi, Luano, Manyinga, Mushindamo, Lukulu, Lusangazi, Lunga island, Ngabwe, Kabwe, Kitwe, Kanchibiya and everywhere who have to pre-register online as voters.

Yes, online pre-registration means you must have full access to the Internet! How can this not be an online joke? If you choose laughter for this, start laughing now and probably stop reading. The article is over! But if you choose to go the path of anger, read on; there’s some slight remedy for your feeling, downstairs.

If you listen to those carrying out the exercise – how they are praising the process as an electoral milestone – you’ll quickly turn your back on me. You’ll label me a petty hater of technological advancement. But no! Think twice; this is no invention at all. We are NOT heading into Shangri-La and from today, Sunday September, 27, 2020, it’s 318 days remaining before August 12, 2021 – the voting day. So, how can we afford to have this mind-numbing online joke? But just in case you want to give it a try, the platform is www.ovr.elections.org.zm

It’s difficult to say much on a joke – an online joke like this one. Now you can understand my first paragraph; is this the kind of joke one should laugh at? No! With this you get annoyed, if you like serious business.

But ordinarily, jokes enliven one’s mind and soul. But when a joke, online or offline, advances electoral confusion, avoid it. As a matter of fact, let me avoid talking about this online joke! How do I make you happy – just a bit? There will be ordinary mobile registration of voters from October 28, 2020 to November 30, 2020. Is that enough time? No, from my standpoint! But that’s a better joke, than online comedy.

Ah! Was I supposed to write about the 2021 national budget? It’s another joke; but it’s offline for now. Nonetheless, find a way to register to vote! Five years of a government is not a JOKE. Never again!

