Interred as a King: objective lessons from Marvin “B3’’ Kasomo’s Death

MUHAMMAD Ali once reputed that, “Service is the rent you pay, for your room here on earth.” And Vocal Union; a US based Acappella Group, in its renown song ‘Don’t Scatter Roses’, taken from the ‘We’ve Got to Sing’ 1996 Album, admonished that, “Don’t scatter roses after I’m gone. A wreath of roses they placed on his grave. And while he was living, there were things that he craved… He needed your help then, but you didn’t try to help when him needing to carry on, mow you give him flowers after he is gone?”

On the Perspective today, we commemorate Marvin Kasomo from the Zambian Gospel trio, B3 (Blessed three) of the ‘Balika Balika Twende’ fame. The gospel outfit was composed of twin-brothers and a friend; Marvin, Mark and Milton. Forlornly, Marvin died on Tuesday March 4, 2014 at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after battling head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident on Friday February 28, en route to Lusaka, after visiting the mother in Kabwe. The RTA occurred along the Great North Road, near Landless Corner in Chibombo District.

The Zambian Eye reported that, “He had been on life support under intensive care unit and authorities at UTH on [a] Saturday described his condition as critical. UTH spokesperson Mwenya Mulenga had stated that head injuries were delicate but was hopeful that his condition will improve. Kasomo’s family over the weekend (through the national broadcaster; Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation) appealed to well-wishers to help evacuate him to South Africa for specialised treatment. The victim’s twin brother, Mark, said K28,000 was needed for them to evacuate him to South Africa.” Unfortunately, the wish for evacuation could not materialise, due to lack of funds. Marvin eventually died in UTH, about four days after the fatal accident.

The sister to Marvin (name withheld), had an interview with this columnist last week, and in response to a question whether Marvin’s colleagues tried to help to raise the K28,000, she said, “No…. We were (only) being assisted by late Brenda Muntemba; (and) the day she went with mum to see the Minister of Health so we could be assisted, is the day he (Marvin) died”. Further, in response to a question whether any Musician friends tried to do anything to help; the sister said, “After his death, yes, a lot of his friends came on board and assisted the family, especially his church, Mount Zion pastored by Bruce Msidi. They held a memorial for him at Mulungushi Conference Centre where money was raised to support the family; about K10,000 was raised and given to the family, at the grave yard.”

The Lusaka Voice, an online publication reported that, “Singer Ephraim Mutalenge, a close friend of the deceased…said Kasomo’s death was sad as he had a lot to offload in the local music industry.” A Zambia Daily Mail Columnist, Felix Nyambe in his January 18, 2015 edition of the Gospel Grooves with Felix Nyambe described Marvin as, “…one of the sons of Zambia, who cherished what brings about salvation, redemption and healing – gospel music…. Marvin quit his job as a clearing and forwarding manager at Trojan Cargo Management to go into full time ministry.”

Apart from being a member of B3, he sang as a soloist and was also featured by other local and international artists. The sister revealed that, “Yes, Marvin went solo, he featured in DMK’s ‘Favour Yaba Yahweh’, in Mulenga Mulumbwa’s song ‘Alapala’ and he wrote songs for Kasonde in Solwezi. He also featured in Seth’s song ‘Virtuous Woman’, he featured in Dinah’s ‘What a friend we have in Jesus’ from Namibia and some (more) I may not know about.” His death was devastating and a blow to the ministry and the music industry in general.

However, there are objective lessons learnt, borrowing the words of Vocal Union, “He needed your help then, but you didn’t try, to help when him needing to carry on, Now you give him flowers after he is gone?” It’s commonplace that musicians wild so much influence. Therefore, they could not have failed to raise the money for evacuation. Most of them are connected to the corporate world as brand ambassadors. Others are wealth enough to have contributed to save a brother’s life. Most of them display their ostentatious status overtly; through classic outfits, posh cars and their hangouts. But what is wealth if you can’t help others? It is good for nothing.

As revealed by the sister, a lot of musicians only came on board after his death. Instead of striving to sustain his life, they mobilised en masses to give him a colourful send off and managed to raise money to help the family. Really? Typical of human beings, people want to help when one dies. The Perspective’s position on the matter is that Zambia failed her own son, Marvin. There is no way that people could have failed to raise K28,000 only. Sometimes you have to go out of your way in order to help those you love. There are many people who are suffering who need help and that help is not forth coming. Should they wait for their demise in order for people to buy a blanket to put in the coffin, or to lay a wreath on the grave?

Abraham Lincoln in his February 12, 1861 speech to the Germans at Cincinnati, Ohio said that, “I hold that while man exists, it is his duty to improve not only his own condition, but to assist in ameliorating mankind.” This must be a mission statement for every human being; whether you are a businessman, politician, lawyer, accountant, banker, teacher, sportsperson, musician, goldsmith, cobbler, or whatever. You need to be of help to your family, your friends and even people you may not know, but are in need of your help. Remember you are blessed to be a blessing to others.

This article is not about those who could have helped Marvin only, it is about everyone born of a woman and created in God’s image to realise that they owe one another a responsibility to protect each other, regardless of the race, tribe, tongue or creed. When people ask for help, it may be the very last thing, you will ever do for them and a very last opportunity to minister to their soul before their departure from mother earth, and the very last impression on their mind. Therefore, go out there and offer the very best of your service to others; who knows it may just be your last stroke. And those epithets people say or write about the deceased would go a long way into prolonging one’s life if they are said in one’s lifetime. So, let your loved ones and those you esteem highly know that they mean a lot to you.

Take a leaf from Malawian artist, Patience Namadingo, who helped raise over K16 million for the paediatric ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre, in 2017. In August this year, he raised K3 million to enable William Kachigampa to travel for a cancer specialised treatment in Zambia. Today, September 26, 2020, he is raising funds to roof a children’s class, he is also raising clothes, groceries and food for the orphans, vulnerable children (OVCs) and old people at Pashello Charitable Trust in Ngabu of Chikawa district. For today I will end here, Au revoir.

