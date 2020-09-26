It’s not easy to give away Tasila – Lungu

GIVING your daughter away is not an easy thing for a father, President Edgar Lungu said yesterday after giving Tasila in marriage.

Speaking at the marriage blessing of Tasila and Patrick Mwansa at St Ignatius Church in Lusaka, President Lungu said he woke up with mixed emotions at the thought of giving away his “little girl”.

“I woke up with mixed emotions. In my eyes she’s still a little girl, my little girl. Tasila has honoured us, and I was filled with joy as I proudly walked her down the aisle, giving her hand in marriage to Mr Patrick Mwansa,” Lungu wrote on his Facebook page.

He urged the newly wed to look to God to have a successful marriage.

“To both of you, look to God and your marriage will be a success. The bible says in Ephesians 4:2 “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” And in 1 Peter 4:8, the bible says ‘Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.’ May God bless your union#Congratulations.”

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema also congratulated the newly wed.

“Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Mwansa. Mutinta and I wish to extend our profound congratulations to the newest couple in town, Mr and Mrs Patrick, and Tasila Lungu Mwansa respectively, who today were joined in the holy matrimony of marriage. May God bless you as you open a new chapter in your young lives,” said Hichilema.

“’So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has joined together, let no one separate’ (Matthew 19:6)”.