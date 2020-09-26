LGAZ notes role of non-state actors in responding to community needs

THE Local Government Association of Zambia says non-state actors play a critical role in maintaining a system of local government that effectively responds to the needs and aspirations of local communities.

Speaking during a meeting with Civil Society Organisations at Radisson Blu Hotel on Thursday, LGAZ executive director Maurice Mbolela discussed the strides being made in the implementation of the National Decentralisation Policy as well as the role local authorities were playing in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting’s main objective was to keep stakeholders informed on developments in the local government sector.

He further said engagement with CSOs was key in promoting and shaping the type of local government that was tilted more towards downward accountability and one that ensured access to equal opportunities and a decent living standard for local communities.

“This forum, therefore, provides a perfect platform for dialogue that will put the ordinary Zambian’s needs and aspirations, in terms of public service provision, at the centre,” Mbolela said.

He added that local authorities should be recognised as autonomous political entities with a general and democratic mandate to develop public policies based on local communities’ priorities.

Mbolela also said the COVID-19 pandemic had in fact amplified the critical role of local authorities in not only raising public awareness and enforcing restrictive measures but also in maintaining a steady provision of basic services necessary to ensure healthy local environments.

He added that for local authorities to effectively deliver on “these things, there is need for them to have equitable access to resources”.

“There should exist a situation where allocation of resources between the national governance structures responds to each level’s responsibilities both vertically and horizontally in accordance with the principle of subsidiarity,” said Mbolela.

The meeting with CSOs is one of the activities under the third outcome of the ‘Enhancing Local Government Capacity for Development Project’ funded by the EU and co-financed by DFID – now called Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) as of September 2, 2020 – which focuses on increasing the capacity for LGAZ to represent and support the local government sector in the decentralisation process in Zambia.