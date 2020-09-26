Magistrate commits Jay Jay to High Court for trial

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed suspended Patriotic Front Eastern Province youth chairman Emmanuel Banda and four others to the High Court for trial in a matter where they are facing a charge of aggravated assault with intent to steal.

Banda, popularly known as Jay Jay, is jointly charged with John Lungu, Maxwell Pito, Moses Silyonde and Lyford Phiri for aggravated assault with intent to steal and for assaulting a police officer.

Allegations are that Banda, Lungu, Pito, Silyonde and Phiri assaulted Allan Mbewe on July 6, 2020

When the matter came up for mention before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale, state prosecutor Stuyvesant Malambo said he had a certificate of committal from the Director of Public Prosecutions to commit the accused to the High Court.

Magistrate Mwale told Banda and his co-accused, “In view of the committal certificate issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions, I hereby commit this case to the High Court for trial. You will no longer appear before me but you will be communicated to on the day you are supposed to appear before it.”

Banda and his accomplices stormed Lusaka Central Police Station and beat up a police officer and allegedly walked away with money belonging to the said officer.

This was after the anti-robbery squad gunned down a suspect who was believed to be Banda’s relative.

Banda, who was armed with a firearm, stormed Lusaka Central Police Station with a motive to confront the officers involved in the alleged shooting. Upon noticing the firearm, police officers who were at the reception scampered in different directions for safety, but Banda and his fellow cadres pounced on the officer who remained at the reception, beat him up and walked away with his money.

Jay Jay, who had been on a wanted list, surrendered himself to police on August 19 and was charged for aggravated assault with intent to steal. He was later released on police bond.