MUZ remembers Mufulira Mine victims

THE 1970 Mufulira Mine disaster remains the worst mine accident in the history of the country’s mining.

And the Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) reflects on that national loss, 50 years on.

On September 25, 1970, 89 miners died underground at Mufulira Copper Mines when high water volumes and tailings buried the workers alive.

Today marks 50 years since the largest mine disaster occurred in Zambia with MUZ general secretary George Mumba saying that it did not just affect Zambian, but Africa as a whole.

“25th September 2020, marks exactly 50 years since the worst mine catastrophe happened at the largest mine in Zambia. And memories are very fresh in the minds of not only family members but also many Zambians. MUZ continues to mourn with Zambians at the loss of these 89 miners who died on duty in an accident, which also resulted in reduced copper production in the country and impacted negatively on the socio-economic development of the country,” Mumba said in a statement. “The Mufulira Mine disaster remains the worst mine accident in the history of the country’s mining industry, and MUZ shares the pain of losing these gallant miners who dedicated their lives to improving the country’s social and economic development. It is regrettable that the 89 gallant miners died painful deaths where their remains could not even be found or retrieved to-date.”

He said while households lost breadwinners, the country lost a skilled labour force.

“Many households lost breadwinners as a result of this terrible mine accident; children lost their fathers, putting in jeopardy their prospects of advancing in education. On this occasion, MUZ stands in solidarity with all the families that lost their beloved ones in the country’s worst mine tragedy. This was not only a tragedy for Zambia, but for the entire Africa and beyond as the 89 miners who died, hailed from different countries within Africa and outside the continent,” said Mumba. “MUZ wishes to assure miners and the nation at large that it will continue to advocate and promote safe working environment in places of work to safeguard the lives of all mine and allied workers. We further urge various mining companies to comply with the set health and safety procedures to guarantee safety and health of their employees.”