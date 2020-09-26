PF cadres ‘arrest’ ex-Ndola TC in his former office

PATRIOTIC Front cadres on Thursday night “arrested” former Ndola Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya whom they found clearing records at his former office around 20:00 hours.

According to the PF cadres, Bwalya has been coming to the council in the night to do some paper work.

Recently, the Local Government Service Commission transfered Bwalya to Chipata City Council from Ndola.

PF Twapia ward chairman Maybin Mutono led the cadres in arresting Bwalya.

“This man is a problem. One wonders why he can come in the night to clean papers. It tells you what he was doing,” Mutono said.

Ndola City Council public relations manager Rebeeca Mushota confirmed that Bwalya ‘sneaked’ into the council office without informing the current town clerk.

“Yes, the former TC came through to the Civic Centre to complete some reports. However, he did not inform the current town clerk about his coming and so some people felt uncomfortable about that. The situation was later calm after the Mayor and the Police talked to both the former town clerk and the aggrieved group,” Mushota said.

Efforts to get Bwalya failed as his phone was switched off.