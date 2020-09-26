Yeta seeks more relief food for Mwandi following locust invasion

SENIOR Chief Inyambo Yeta of Mwandi district says locusts have disturbed agricultural activities in the area which may result in hunger.

Speaking when agriculture minister Michael Katambo, Minister in the office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri, Western Province minister Richard Kapita and DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe paid a courtesy call on him, the Yeta asked the government for more relief food support to the district owing to the outbreak of African Migratory Locusts in the area.

He said Mwandi was one of the districts in the province that have had a fair share of relief but will still need more owing to the prevailing situation.

He also called on the government to quickly deliver the farming inputs for the 2020-2021 season so the farmers are not disadvantaged.

Yeta said many districts in the country have received the inputs on time hence the plea to the government from his palace.

The chief who spoke through acting Lyashimba Kapau Sitobowa expressed happiness at the prompt response by the government to the locusts that have ravaged the farmlands in the area.

He said such a proactive response should be commended by all.

And Katambo told the chief that the government was fully concerned about the situation in the province and was working around the clock to ensure safety of farming in the area.

He said this is why President Edgar Lungu had sent a contingent of experts and government officials to assess the situation and act accordingly.

Katambo thanked the chief for the cooperation and willingness to work with the government in ensuring that the locusts are eradicated.

And Phiri assured the chief that the government would increase the allocation of relief food to the district.

She directed Kabwe to look into the matter and see to it that Mwandi received more relief food as requested by the chief.