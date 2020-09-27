A prayer for Zambia, our motherland

[By Gregory Kaputula]

Dear God,

Lord, we come to you today with a heavy heart filled with regret over the past, and anxiety for the future.

We have made many mistakes. Help us to forgive ourselves, and others, so that we may make amends with all the concerned. Lord Jesus Christ, it is you who wakes us up every day and we are forever grateful for your love. And as the days are becoming increasingly dark in Zambia, we pray that the light of your love will shine on this land called Zambia. May peace reign over Zambia and protect it from those that would seek its downfall.

We thank you Lord that you placed us in this land and we are grateful that we are citizens of this nation called Zambia. Lord, we come to you to pray for this nation and its leaders. We pray for each one of the leaders so that they may fulfil your plans and your purpose, in whatever they do, in this land. We ask for your blessings on those leaders that are seeking to follow your ways, as they implement their authority.

We also know, Lord, that the opposite is true and that those who defy the living God will come to no good. We pray for your pity and mercy on those that are deliberately defying you as the creator God. Lord, we know that leadership comes from you. We pray that in your grace and mercy, you would look down on Zambia and intervene in those that are severely oppressing your own people.

Zambia is internationally acclaimed for being a beacon of peace. It is famous and respected for its peace and humanitarian diplomacy. The country has been home to thousands of refugees from neighbouring Southern African countries and beyond. We know that with God on our side, we can successfully sustain the status of being a beacon of peace and security in Africa. Almighty God, bless Zambia and make it true to the ideas of freedom, equity, peace, justice and brotherhood for all.

God, guard this nation from war, from fire and wind, from compromise, from fear, and from confusion. Be close to the Republican president, opposition political leaders, and the living statesmen; give them vision and courage, as they ponder decisions affecting peace and the future of Zambia our motherland.

Make Zambians more deeply aware of their heritage; realising not only their rights but also their duties and responsibilities as responsible citizens. Make this great land and all its people know clearly your will so that they may fulfil the destiny ordained for them in the salvation of nations, and the restoring of all things in Christ.

Zambia is considered the 5th hungriest country in the world. Lord God, you are the giver of food, we thank you for your heavenly kindness. There can be no famine while the food of heaven endures, and help us to remember that when we are forgetful of your infinite kindness. How blessed it is to know that Zambia shall not want forever, as you will not allow your children to go without food. We are happy and grateful that we have you who plans the daily feast for Zambians. Kind Lord, feed Zambia until she shall want no more.

The Ministry of Finance through the secretary to the treasury has confirmed that Zambia is broke and currently with no capacity to service her debts; “The Republic of Zambia is confronted with a very challenging macroeconomic and fiscal situation aggravated by the COVID-19 crisis that has severely affected the country’s public finances. A combination of declining revenues and increased unbudgeted costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a material impact on the government’s available resources to make timely payments on its indebtedness leading to increasing debt servicing difficulties.”

We thank you, oh God for your generosity and kindness, and ask that you hear Zambia in this hour of financial need. Make Zambia worthy of your blessing and keep her from further want. The citizens have worked so hard and keep working hard daily, and yet there is no end to their lacking. Lord God, Zambia is yearning for success in all her business ventures. Help Zambia pull the plough of progress, and help the leaders perform their duties in an honourable way. Grant Zambia this wish, and make her worthy of its fulfilment. We give thanks to you God for Zambia and pray that her dreams and plans will one day flourish and become a reality.

As Zambian citizens awake every day, may their lives be clean, calm and clear as the early morning dew. May the grace of the Almighty support, sustain and supply all their needs accordingly. We pray that the destiny of Zambia will be assured and her desires will be granted in Jesus’ name.

Lord, bless Zambian citizens with abundance so that they may honour you with good works by supporting one another and their communities. Your word teaches that it is acceptable to ask for a successful life. Expand Zambia’s borders, God, and let her find prosperity and success in her own land.

Zambia’s health care delivery system has challenges and gaps in meeting the health needs of her people. There are no medicines, drugs, equipment, and adequately trained staff in the health facilities to deal with both communicable and non- communicable diseases. You sent your son Jesus so that we may have life and that we may have it more abundantly. Grant Zambia that abundant life, God.

In your hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind. Lord, your scripture says that you heal all diseases and whoever believes in you will not perish but have an everlasting life. Jesus died and rose for our sins and that we may have eternal life. Strengthen this Zambia, Lord, in this time of various illnesses and the COVID -19 pandemic. You healed those who had diseases.

Lord, we believe in our hearts that you are with Zambia today and that with your most holy power you will remove all sicknesses and evil that roam in this nation. Let it be done in your glory, Lord.

Zambia has millions of educated citizens who are eligible for work. However, high unemployment/underemployment remain a huge challenge, especially for the youth. Lord you have endowed Zambians with amazing talent, and they wish to express and make use of these gifts for the good of all and humanity.

God, be with Zambians in finding employment and becoming productive. Lead Zambians to work that they love, and that which has value. Guide Zambians to a place with an atmosphere of respect and cooperation, in a safe and happy environment. Help Zambians in their search for profitable work so that they may care for their own as well as you have cared for them. Help Zambians find fulfilment mentally and financially.

God, with you, all things are possible. Grant Zambians a peace of mind so that they can fill their lives with your goodness and grace. Until next time, let us continue praying for Zambia, our motherland. We should not only be praying for Zambia on 18th October, the National Day of Prayer. Amen!

The Author is a development activist and social commentator. For comments, email: gregory. kaputula @gmail.com