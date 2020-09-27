FAZ DECRIES ANTAGONISM

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has bemoaned politics of character assassination that have characterised football.

In an interview, association general secretary Adrian Kashala said people wasted time fighting those running football in the country.

“I think we should leave football out of politics. Football politics should not be mixed with football on the pitch, and if we mix the two, we are headed for doom. Whoever sits here (at Football House), if that thing (politics) was to come, we were not going to have our desired results,” he said. “So, for us as FAZ, we have an open-door policy, we have not denied to work with anyone. FAZ is open to work with any person that has ideas on how best we can run our football.”

In apparent reference to the fierce opposition the current FAZ executive has received from Kalusha Bwalya’s supporters, Kashala said such fights were unnecessary.

“I think in the couple of months we have seen a lot of fights and foremost of it are personal fights being targeted at individuals. And we have also seen several comments, articles in various papers, accusations here and there but we have only come here to sit and defend the constitution,” Kashala said further. “We are not going to be seen breaching the constitution because the same people will turn around and point an accusing finger at FAZ for a very simple constitution breach. For now, we just need to rally behind the national team. The national team is the pride that we have and we have to give them the maximum support, so that the results that will get from there please all of us.”

He discouraged the culture of just looking for negative things in others.

“I think the culture of identifying flaws on an individual should come to an end. We should support each other; we should support the national core. It is not for me who is sitting here, it is a national assignment which is supposed to be supported by everyone,” said Kashala.

Meanwhile, Kashala disclosed that FAZ has lined up three friendly matches for the national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, CHAN, and COSAFA qualifiers.

“We were supposed to play South Africa on the 11th of October, but I think due to other technicalities, we swapped the dates. So, we are to play South Africa on the 13th after playing Kenya on the 11th. Bust again, back home we are expected to play Malawi on the 7th of October,” said Kashala. “… Having made these arrangements of these friendlies, we have invited both foreign based players and the local based players to be part of friendlies. I am sure you are aware that we are preparing for Afcon matches back to back with Botswana. Again, we also have the Chan, which is coming sometime in January. We also have COSAFA, which may take place in October. So, we want to try and use these friendlies to weigh our players and see how best we can form a formidable team.”